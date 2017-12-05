Birmingham wins 16th straight national title as college football’s best TV market

For the 16th year in a row, Birmingham has won the honor as the nation’s best TV market for college football. ESPN produced its year-end release cataloguing its college football coverage, and Birmingham again claimed the top honor ahead of Columbus, averaging a 6.8 rating for all games televised by ESPN.
While the 6.8 number only covers ESPN’s content, it’s more than safe to say Birmingham would keep, if not increase, its lead considering the SEC on CBS is annually the top-rated college football package.
The top ten:
1. Birmingham — 6.8
2. Columbus — 5.0
3. Greenville, S.C. — 4.5
4. Oklahoma City — 3.9
Knoxville — 3.9
6. Tulsa — 3.5
Nashville — 3.5
Atlanta — 3.5
9. Jacksonville — 3.4
10. Dayton — 3.1
New Orleans — 3.1
Arkansas hired Hunter Yurachek as its next AD on Monday, and on Tuesday it appears the Hogs have their new head coach. According to a report from Trey Biddy of Arkansas’s Rivals site, Arkansas will land SMU’s Chad Morris as its next head coach.
That report was followed by one from Pete Thamel of Yahoo!:
As if that’s not enough FootballScoop reported that Morris will target former Clemson colleague Brent Venables to serve as his defensive coordinator. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)
Morris went 14-22 in three seasons at SMU, though that record is deceiving. He inherited a bottom-5 program in FBS and took the Ponies from 2-10 in his debut to 5-7 a year ago to 7-5 with a bid in the new Frisco Bowl this season. Prior to SMU, Morris had an ultra-successful run as Clemson’s offensive coordinator. Before that, Morris spent a year as Tulsa’s offensive coordinator and had a 15-year run as a Texas high school coach.
Morris will step into an exceptionally difficult situation at Arkansas. Not only will he have to re-trench the roster from the ground-and-pound scheme of Bret Bielema, he’ll have to do so in an SEC West that’s as competitive as ever. Alabama is Alabama, Auburn is running at peak efficiency under Gus Malzahn, Jimbo Fisher is on the scene at Texas A&M, Ed Orgeron is a recruiting dynamo at LSU, and Mississippi State seemingly hired well in landing Joe Moorhead.
Arkansas went 4-8 this season and just 1-7 in the SEC. The Hogs have reached the 10-win mark just three times since joining the SEC a quarter century ago, and have yet to win the conference. The program’s last conference title came in 1989.
Oregon announced Willie Taggart was no longer their head coach, and minutes later Florida State has officially claimed him.
Taggart will take over for Jimbo Fisher and find the pot of gold after Florida State’s first job opening since 1976.
Taggart gets the job after one 7-5 season at Oregon and an 18-7 run to close his four seasons at South Florida. A Bradenton, Fla., native, Taggart returns home to his home state and the high school ranks in which he himself starred as a quarterback in the 1990’s.
Salary terms were not disclosed in the announcement.
Florida State has yet to announce Willie Taggart as its new head coach, but Oregon has announce he’s no longer theirs. The Ducks acknowledged Taggart’s impending departure in a news release Tuesday, and named offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal as interim head coach.
Taggart went 7-5 in his one season leading the program.
“We thank Willie for his efforts at Oregon, and we wish him and his family all the best in the future,” AD Rob Mullens said in a statement.
Cristobal is expected to be a candidate for the full-time position, and an appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl next Saturday against No. 25 Boise State will provide a nice audition, assuming the search lasts that long.
“I am grateful to Mario Cristobal for his willingness to step up and lead our program through our upcoming bowl game,” Mullens said. “The University of Oregon is a high-caliber academic institution with one of the premier college football programs in the country, and we are confident that we will find another outstanding coach to lead our tremendous group of student-athletes into the future.”
Cristobal was FIU’s head coach from 2007-12 and is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the country.
With job openings at Tennessee and Arkansas, Memphis head coach Mike Norvell will take neither of them.
Or, in more likely terms, neither of them took him.
Either way, Norvell announced on Tuesday he has signed an extension to remain at Memphis. The new deal lasts through 2022 and will pay Norvell a sum of $13 million before bonuses, averaging $2.6 million a year, according to the Memphis Commercial-Appeal. Norvell earned $1.86 million in 2017 according to the USA Today coaching salary database, the fourth-highest salary on record in the AAC.
Still just 36 years old, Norvell has posted an 18-7 record in two seasons at Memphis. He led the Tigers to a 10-2 mark with an AAC West Division championship this season before falling in double overtime to UCF on Saturday.
The 20th-ranked Tigers will host Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 30 (12:30 p.m. ET, ABC).