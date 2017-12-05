Getty Images

Bovada favors Alabama to beat Clemson, win 2017 national title

By John TaylorDec 5, 2017, 9:49 AM EST
They may be the lowest seed, and made it in over Ohio State in what was a controversial decision in some corners, but at least one wagering establishment still loves them some Alabama Crimson Tide football.

Bovada.lv released its updated College Football Playoff odds Monday, with No. 4 ‘Bama being listed as a slight 9/5 favorite over top seed Clemson at 5/2. No. 2 seed Oklahoma is next at 5/2 while No. 3 Georgia sits at 10/3.

As for the lines for the games that will determine just who will play for the 2017 national championship?

SUGAR BOWL
Alabama -1½
Clemson +1½

ROSE BOWL
Georgia PICK
Oklahoma PICK

“With both the College playoff games at essentially a coin toss that is exactly how the early money is coming in 50/50. However, as my experience tells me we will most likely need Georgia by game time, and the Bama game who knows. I expect a lot of Tide money late,” Kevin Bradley, Bovada’s Sportsbook Manager, said.

Mizzou’s Josh Heupel named UCF’s coach; Randy Shannon hired as DC

By John TaylorDec 5, 2017, 12:01 PM EST
Four days after Nebraska found its new head coach at UCF’s expense, the Knights have found a replacement — and an experienced voice to help the first-year boss for good measure.

The football program announced Tuesday morning that Josh Heupel has been hired as its 11th head coach.  Heupel had spent the 2017 season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Missouri.

Heupel will be officially introduced at a 2 p.m. ET press conference this afternoon.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Josh and his family to UCF,” UCF athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “I believe we’ve identified one of the brightest offensive minds in college football. His offensive system is very similar to what we’ve been running. I know he’s going to utilize all the great talent on our roster and continue to add to it. He’s no stranger to success, winning a national championship as a quarterback and leading a number of extremely high-powered offensive teams. Coach Heupel is in coaching for the right reasons. He cares about his student-athletes and that’s one of the most important attributes I look for in a coach.”

Heupel, who finished up his collegiate playing career at Oklahoma, spent the 2015 season as coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Utah State after he was fired by his alma mater in January 2015.  From 2006-14, he was an assistant on Bob Stoops‘ Sooners coaching staff, the first four years as quarterbacks coach and the last four as co-coordinator.

Heupel replaces Scott Frost, who spent two seasons with the Knights and led them to an unbeaten regular season that included a conference championship before leaving for the Cornhuskers this past weekend.

This will mark Heupel’s first-ever job as a head coach at any level.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to represent UCF, Heupel’s statement began. “What makes this opportunity so unique is the vision of the leadership from President John Hitt, Provost Dale Whitaker and Director of Athletics Danny White. Their vision for this becoming one of the premier programs in the country makes this an exciting opportunity. That vision, the amazing campus, along with the recruiting base not only allows you to have immediate success but sustained success. I’m very excited to get a staff together and get to work with our wonderful student-athletes.”

Not long after Heupel’s announcement, the program also confirmed that Randy Shannon has been hired as the Knights’ defensive coordinator.  Shannon was promoted to defensive coordinator at Florida in January of this year, then became interim head coach when Jim McElwain was fired.

Shannon comes to UCF with a coaching pedigree almost exclusively tied to the state of Florida.

A linebacker for the Hurricanes, Shannon’s first coaching job came at The U as a graduate assistant in 1991.  He then spent 12 of the next 15 years as an assistant at his alma mater — he was on the Miami Dolphins staff from 1998-2000 — the last five in the role of defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach in 2007.  Fired in 2010, Shannon spent 2012 at TCU and 2013-14 at Arkansas — he was linebackers coach at each stop — prior to his move to Florida in 2015 as co-coordinator and linebackers coach.

“Randy is someone who I have always had a great deal of respect for throughout the years,” Heupel said. “Seeing what he’s been able to do with defenses, in addition to his ability to recruit this state, it’s extremely special and will be invaluable to our staff.”

Pitt loses wide receiver to NFL, running back to dismissal

By John TaylorDec 5, 2017, 11:55 AM EST
A little over a week after its bowl-less 2017 season came to an end, Pitt has seen its 2018 offensive playmaking depth depleted.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, Quadree Henderson announced that he has “reached the decision to forego my final year at the University of Pittsburgh to pursue my dream and enter the 2018 NFL draft.” The wide receiver and return specialist made the decision after consulting with his parents.

This season, Henderson caught 17 passes for 186 yards and ran for another 251, not scoring a touchdown in either phase of the game that way.  In 2016, he accounted for 917 yards from scrimmage (631 receiving, 286 rushing).  He also had five rushing touchdowns and one receiving last season.

With another two punt returns for touchdowns this season, Henderson finished with seven such scores in his career.  That’s two off the FBS all-time record of nine set by Washington’s Dante Pettis earlier this year.

In addition to Pettis, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette also reported that running back Chawntez Moss has been dismissed from the football program.  In early October, Moss was suspended for and didn’t travel to the Syracuse game.

One year after rushing for 227 yards, Moss ran for 116 in 2017.

Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson accused of rape in protective order; RB’s lawyer calls claim ‘patently false’

By John TaylorDec 5, 2017, 11:15 AM EST
A situation that developed overnight has taken a decidedly darker return.

Monday, a woman filed for an order of protection against Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson.  Further details emerged Tuesday morning, with the woman describing the running back as the “alleged rapist” and herself as the “victim of rape.”

In a written statement to the court, the alleged victim claimed that she met Anderson at one bar on the night of Nov. 16 and then went with him to a second bar.  While she had intended to take an Uber ride home, the woman, she claimed, allowed Anderson to take her home at the insistence of his friends.

From Tulsa World:

In the statement, the woman wrote, “All I remembered from the night was kissing him and vomiting for about 20 minutes. This past weekend, I was talking to a friend about the night and started recalling images…” The woman further described her recollections in the statement and said she was “not feeling like I could say anything, and trying to get away from him to put clothes on.”

The statement alleges Anderson then followed the woman and asked her what she thought she was doing.

The emergency protective order was filed and issued Monday, with the woman writing “I remember feeling like I couldn’t get away. He knows where I live and I’m scared for my safety.

A hearing on the protective order has been scheduled for Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. ET.  The university said in a very brief statement last night that they are “aware [of the allegations] and are gathering more information.”

After details of the allegations surfaced, Anderson’s attorney, Derek Chance of Oklahoma City, released a lengthy statement in which he described the allegations as “patently false.”

Mr. Anderson first learned of [the alleged victim’s] request for a civil protective order late yesterday evening. Mr. Anderson is shocked and disturbed by [the alleged victim’s] claims. The allegations are patently false. Mr. Anderson did not, nor would he ever, force himself on any woman.

“There are undoubtedly true victims of sexual assault, for whom Mr. Anderson carries a tremendous amount of compassion. However, there are those accused of sexual assault which they unequivocally did not commit, as is the case for Mr. Anderson. It is incumbent on our community to reserve judgment and to treat this allegation on its own merit. We are confident that when authorities have all of the information surrounding this circumstance, Mr. Anderson will be completely exonerated of any wrongdoing, and he looks forward to the conclusion of this investigation so he can focus on his obligations as a student-athlete.

Anderson currently leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground.  He’s also caught 16 passes for 283 yards and another five touchdowns coming out of the backfield.

No. 2 Oklahoma is set to face No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day, with the winner facing the Clemson-Alabama winner for the right to play for the 2017 College Football Playoff championship.

NC State’s Bradley Chubb claims 2017 Nagurski Trophy

By John TaylorDec 5, 2017, 7:44 AM EST
One of the top awards a college football player on the defensive side of the ball can earn will go to a deserving individual from the ACC.

The stewards of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Charlotte Touchdown Club, announced at a ceremony Monday night that North Carolina State’s Bradley Chubb has been named as the recipient of its 2017 honor.  The defensive end bested four other finalists for the trophy — Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Iowa middle linebacker Josey Jewell, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Georgia outside linebacker Roquan Smith.

The Nagurski Trophy, given out annually since 1993, is awarded to the nation’s best defensive player regardless of position.  The 2016 winner was Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen.