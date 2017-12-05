Florida State officially announces Willie Taggart as head coach

Even before Jimbo Fisher left as Florida State’s head coach for the same job at Texas A&M, Willie Taggart was widely thought to be one of the targets as a replacement, if not the top target. As of Tuesday afternoon, it appears FSU is very close to getting its man.

In fact, it could happen as early as today, one day after the Oregon head coach met for the first time with FSU officials.

BREAKING #Oregon’s Willie Taggart is expected to become the next head coach at #FSU, source tell me. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 5, 2017

Sources: Oregon’s Willie Taggart has agreed to become Florida State’s coach https://t.co/fcxi8GKyeI — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2017

Taggart has extensive ties to the state of Florida as he was born Bradenton and coached at USF for four seasons before taking the UO job last year.

In his first season with the Ducks, Taggart has them sitting at 7-5 coming off a 4-8 2016 campaign. The improvement shouldn’t come as a surprise as he’s been a turnaround specialist wherever he’s been. Taggart took a Western Kentucky team that had won two games its previous two seasons to one that, after a two-win first year, won seven games in both the 2011 and 2012 seasons. South Florida was just 3-9 in 2012; after, again, a two-win first season and then four the second, the Bulls won eight games in 2015 and 11 in 2016.

The coaching record combined with the deep recruiting ties to the Sunshine State, obviously, make Taggart a very attractive target for FSU. Oregon has already made at least one preemptive strike to keep Taggart from bolting Eugene after just one year, although the lure to return home could prove to be too strong.