Mike Norvell signs extension at Memphis

With job openings at Tennessee and Arkansas, Memphis head coach Mike Norvell will take neither of them.

Or, in more likely terms, neither of them took him.

Either way, Norvell announced on Tuesday he has signed an extension to remain at Memphis. The new deal lasts through 2022 and will pay Norvell a sum of $13 million before bonuses, averaging $2.6 million a year, according to the Memphis Commercial-Appeal. Norvell earned $1.86 million in 2017 according to the USA Today coaching salary database, the fourth-highest salary on record in the AAC.

So excited about the future of Memphis Tiger football and to announce that I have signed an extension to continue to lead this great program! Thank you to @UofMemphisPres Tom Bowen and Board of Trustees for allowing me the opportunity #StripeEmUp #TigerFam #CLIMB #Grateful pic.twitter.com/vE7YLf0DuG — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 5, 2017

Still just 36 years old, Norvell has posted an 18-7 record in two seasons at Memphis. He led the Tigers to a 10-2 mark with an AAC West Division championship this season before falling in double overtime to UCF on Saturday.

The 20th-ranked Tigers will host Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 30 (12:30 p.m. ET, ABC).