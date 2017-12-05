Getty Images

NC State’s Bradley Chubb claims 2017 Nagurski Trophy

By John TaylorDec 5, 2017, 7:44 AM EST
One of the top awards a college football player on the defensive side of the ball can earn will go to a deserving individual from the ACC.

The stewards of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Charlotte Touchdown Club, announced at a ceremony Monday night that North Carolina State’s Bradley Chubb has been named as the recipient of its 2017 honor.  The defensive end bested four other finalists for the trophy — Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Iowa middle linebacker Josey Jewell, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Georgia outside linebacker Roquan Smith.

The Nagurski Trophy, given out annually since 1993, is awarded to the nation’s best defensive player regardless of position.  The 2016 winner was Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen.

Luke Falk beats out two-time winner Baker Mayfield for 2017 Burlsworth Trophy

By John TaylorDec 5, 2017, 6:11 AM EST
While it’s expected to end with a lot more hardware for his trophy cabinet, the 2017 awards season hasn’t gotten off to a winning start for Baker Mayfield.

Late last month, the Oklahoma quarterback and newly-minted two-time Heisman finalist lost out on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award to Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph.  Not to worry as Mayfield was also a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, an award he’s won twice; Monday, however, it was announced that Washington State quarterback Luke Falk has been selected as the winner of the 2017 Burlsworth Trophy.

Falk had been a finalist each of the past three years.

The award is given out annually to the nation’s top player who began his career as a walk-on and is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, the former All-SEC Arkansas offensive lineman who was killed in a car accident 11 days after the 1999 NFL draft.

Mayfield won that award in both 2015 and 2016.

Suspended corner Holton Hill leaving Texas early for NFL draft

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 4, 2017, 10:44 PM EST
Not surprisingly, Holton Hill has indeed played his last down for Texas.

Monday night, Hill announced via a statement sent out by the football program that he has decided “to forgo my senior year and turn my focus towards training for the NFL Draft.” The announcement comes nearly four weeks to the day that UT confirmed the cornerback had been suspended for the remainder of the 2017 season for unspecified violations of team rules.

Below is Hill’s statement, in its entirety:

After careful consideration with my family, I have made the decision to forgo my senior year and turn my focus towards training for the NFL Draft.

The past three years at Texas have been a great learning experience for me, and I appreciate everyone who has helped me throughout my college career, especially Coach Herman, Coach Washington, Coach Orlando and Coach Strong. I am blessed to have had the opportunity to play for such an amazing program at The University of Texas, and I know the values that have been instilled in me and lessons I’ve learned will continue to propel me forward at the next level.

I can’t say enough about the support my teammates have given me. Those guys are going to always be my teammates, and I know that bond will last way beyond our time here at Texas. I also appreciate the great fans, and even though I’m moving on, I’m always going to be a Longhorn. Thank you all for your support, the best is yet to come.

After starting three games last season, Hill had started the first nine games in 2017. At the time of his suspension, Holton was second on the team in tackles (51) and pass breakups (six). That suspension cost him the last three games of the regular season plus a bowl game

Additionally, he scored three touchdowns this year — two on interception returns and one on a blocked field goal. He did all of that scoring damage in the first two games of the season, and became the first player in a decade to have a pick-six and blocked field for a touchdown in the same game.

Hill is also the third Longhorn player to declare for the 2018 NFL draft, joining left tackle Connor Williams (HERE) and defensive back Deshon Elliott (HERE). Both of those two will be skipping UT’s Texas Bowl matchup with Missouri.

Order of protection filed against Oklahoma’s leading rusher Rodney Anderson

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 4, 2017, 9:02 PM EST
5 Comments

Just two days after the field was set, we have the first official off-field issue that could have an effect on the College Football Playoff.

According to Brooke Pryor of The Oklahoman, a protective order has been filed against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson.  The filing of the order, which can be viewed HERE, was initiated by a Courtney Jean Thornton earlier in the day Monday.  Right now, a hearing on the filing has been scheduled for Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. ET.

Thus far, no details have been made available as to what led Ms. Thornton, who is reportedly an employee of the university, to seek the order of protection against the sophomore.

“We’re aware and are gathering more information,” a very brief statement from an OU spokesperson read.

Anderson currently leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground.  He’s also caught 16 passes for 283 yards and another five touchdowns coming out of the backfield.

No. 2 Oklahoma is set to face No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day, with the winner facing the Clemson-Alabama winner for the right to play for the 2017 College Football Playoff championship.

Jim Harbaugh fires Twitter shot at Mark Dantonio

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 4, 2017, 8:24 PM EST
12 Comments

If you can’t beat ’em on the field, I guess you have to attempt to do so on social media.

There was a bit of a kerfuffle Sunday afternoon when the 2017-18 bowl selections revealed that Michigan State, which had a better record than Michigan and was actually ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25 while also beating U-M head-to-head this season, received a less-choice bid than its rival, with the Spartans heading to the Holiday Bowl and the Wolverines the higher-profile Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day. That development wasn’t lost on Mark Dantonio.

“The records are what they are,” the MSU head coach said. “I’ll just continue to concentrate on beating Michigan and let things sort of sort out.”

That tweak caught the attention of Dantonio’s U-M counterpart, with Jim Harbaugh firing a shot at MSU’s 2016 record and choppy offseason off the field.

Harbaugh is currently 1-2 against Michigan State — and 0-3 against Ohio State — while Dantonio sports an 8-3 record against Michigan. Less than two hours after Harbaugh’s tweet, Dantonio sent out the following Twitter missive.