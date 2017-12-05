Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson accused of rape in protective order; RB’s lawyer calls claim ‘patently false’

A situation that developed overnight has taken a decidedly darker return.
Monday, a woman filed for an order of protection against Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson. Further details emerged Tuesday morning, with the woman describing the running back as the “alleged rapist” and herself as the “victim of rape.”
In a written statement to the court, the alleged victim claimed that she met Anderson at one bar on the night of Nov. 16 and then went with him to a second bar. While she had intended to take an Uber ride home, the woman, she claimed, allowed Anderson to take her home at the insistence of his friends.
From Tulsa World:
In the statement, the woman wrote, “All I remembered from the night was kissing him and vomiting for about 20 minutes. This past weekend, I was talking to a friend about the night and started recalling images…” The woman further described her recollections in the statement and said she was “not feeling like I could say anything, and trying to get away from him to put clothes on.”
The statement alleges Anderson then followed the woman and asked her what she thought she was doing.
The emergency protective order was filed and issued Monday, with the woman writing “I remember feeling like I couldn’t get away. He knows where I live and I’m scared for my safety.
A hearing on the protective order has been scheduled for Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. ET. The university said in a very brief statement last night that they are “aware [of the allegations] and are gathering more information.”
After details of the allegations surfaced, Anderson’s attorney, Derek Chance of Oklahoma City, released a lengthy statement in which he described the allegations as “patently false.”
Mr. Anderson first learned of [the alleged victim’s] request for a civil protective order late yesterday evening. Mr. Anderson is shocked and disturbed by [the alleged victim’s] claims. The allegations are patently false. Mr. Anderson did not, nor would he ever, force himself on any woman.
“There are undoubtedly true victims of sexual assault, for whom Mr. Anderson carries a tremendous amount of compassion. However, there are those accused of sexual assault which they unequivocally did not commit, as is the case for Mr. Anderson. It is incumbent on our community to reserve judgment and to treat this allegation on its own merit. We are confident that when authorities have all of the information surrounding this circumstance, Mr. Anderson will be completely exonerated of any wrongdoing, and he looks forward to the conclusion of this investigation so he can focus on his obligations as a student-athlete.
Anderson currently leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He’s also caught 16 passes for 283 yards and another five touchdowns coming out of the backfield.
No. 2 Oklahoma is set to face No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day, with the winner facing the Clemson-Alabama winner for the right to play for the 2017 College Football Playoff championship.