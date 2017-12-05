RB Mark Walton leaving Miami early for the NFL

Another day, another college football player leaving early for a paying gig in the pros — they hope.
On his personal Twitter account Tuesday afternoon, Miami’s Mark Walton confirmed that he has “decided to pursue my dream and enter the 2018 NFL draft.” “I am excited to begin this next chapter of my life and I hope you all continue to support me on this journey,” the running back added.
Walton’s time with the Hurricanes was truncated in more ways than one.
In the Week 6 win over Florida State, Walton sustained what turned out to be a season-ending ankle injury. The junior did not play in the last eight games, and will not play in The U’s bowl game because of the injury.
Despite missing two-thirds of the season, Walton is still second on the Hurricanes with 428 yards rushing while his 7.6 yards per carry are far and away tops on the team. Walton will finish his collegiate career with 1,995 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns on 394 carries. Showing his versatility, he also caught 56 passes for 624 yards coming out of the backfield over the last three years.
You don’t see this very often. Then again, the situation at Arizona State is a decidedly unique one.
Herm Edwards, out of the coaching profession for nearly a decade, was confirmed as ASU’s new head football coach over the weekend and officially introduced Monday. The school stated that Edwards and athletic director Ray Anderson, his former NFL agent, had set forth on a path that includes a new model for the football program; Tuesday, Edwards announced that he has retained the entire offensive coaching staff that was in place under the dismissed Todd Graham.
Billy Napier will continue to serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and will also carry the title of associate head coach. Three other assistants — John Simon (running backs), Rob Likens (wide receivers) and Rob Sale (offensive line) — will remain in their same roles.
Simon also holds the title of assistant head coach.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with Coach Herm Edwards as the Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator,” said Napier in a statement. “The leadership challenge ahead is one I look forward to, especially considering the character of the young men on our roster. We’re going to work diligently to elevate this program. My wife Ali and I have enjoyed raising our children in the Valley and I consider it a privilege to go to work every day at Arizona State University. Go Devils!”
“Billy’s experiences while working on some of the top coaching staffs in college football will be invaluable as we move Sun Devil Football forward,” Edwards said.
It’s been reported that Edwards would like to retain most of the defensive staff as well, coordinator Phil Bennett in particular. An announcement on the shape of that side of Edwards’ staff is expected in the coming days.
For the second year in a row, a coach from Clemson has claimed the most prestigious honor an assistant can win.
One of five finalists for this year’s award, Tony Elliott was named the 2017 Broyles Award winner as the nation’s top assistant coach. The Tigers’ co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach earned the award over the likes of Oklahoma offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and Central Florida offensive coordinator Troy Walters.
The 38-year-old Elliott, who played his college football with the Tigers, is in the 12th season of his coaching career. After starting off at South Carolina State (2006-07) and Furman (2008-10), Elliott moved on to Clemson in 2011 as running backs coach. He added the co-coordinator title in 2015.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables won the 2016 Broyles Award. Florida State’s Mickey Andrews won the first award in 1996.
A trend that gained significant traction in 2016 is beginning to gain a further foothold in 2017.
Derwin James revealed on his Instagram account Tuesday that, as expected, he will be leaving Florida State early and making himself available for the 2018 NFL draft. The star defensive back also confirmed that he will not participate in FSU’s bowl game.
James had played it coy about whether or not he would play in the Independence Bowl against Southern Miss, saying over the weekend that he was “still talking it over with my family and some of my teammates.” Head coach Jimbo Fisher‘s departure for the same job at Texas A&M is believed to have played a significant role in the decision, as did an injury last season that ultimately cost him 11 games.
James is widely considered one of the top defensive players at any position in the country, and was named first-team All-ACC following the 2017 regular season. He’s widely expected to be one of the first 15 players taken in the April draft.
The first of what should be a handful of these types of awards for Mark Richt is a rather significant one.
The Walter Camp Foundation announced Tuesday afternoon that Richt has been named as its 2017 Coach of the Year. This award has been handed out annually since 1967 and is voted on by the 130 FBS head coaches and sports information departments.
In his second season at his alma mater, Richt has led Miami to a 10-2 record and the football program’s first-ever appearance in the ACC championship game. The 10 wins are the most for the Hurricanes since the 2003 season, with that performance netting The U a spot in this year’s Orange Bowl opposite Wisconsin Dec. 30.
Richt is the second Hurricanes head coach to claim Camp honors, joining Jimmy Johnson in 1986. He’s also the third coach from the ACC to win the award in the past five seasons — Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (2015) and Duke’s David Cutcliffe (2013).
Last year’s winner was Colorado’s Mike MacIntyre. The first honoree? Indiana’s John Pont.