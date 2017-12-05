RB Mark Walton leaving Miami early for the NFL

Another day, another college football player leaving early for a paying gig in the pros — they hope.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday afternoon, Miami’s Mark Walton confirmed that he has “decided to pursue my dream and enter the 2018 NFL draft.” “I am excited to begin this next chapter of my life and I hope you all continue to support me on this journey,” the running back added.

Walton’s time with the Hurricanes was truncated in more ways than one.

In the Week 6 win over Florida State, Walton sustained what turned out to be a season-ending ankle injury. The junior did not play in the last eight games, and will not play in The U’s bowl game because of the injury.

Despite missing two-thirds of the season, Walton is still second on the Hurricanes with 428 yards rushing while his 7.6 yards per carry are far and away tops on the team. Walton will finish his collegiate career with 1,995 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns on 394 carries. Showing his versatility, he also caught 56 passes for 624 yards coming out of the backfield over the last three years.