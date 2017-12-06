Auburn, Georgia take home six of seven individual SEC honors

Auburn and Georgia met in this year’s SEC championship game, and, not coincidentally, both squads were very well represented when it came to conference postseason honors.

The SEC Wednesday announced the winners of its seven individual football awards. Of the seven, six went to runner-up Auburn or champion Georgia players, three for each team.

The only player not from those two schools to claim an honor was LSU quarterback Danny Etling, who was named as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

UGA’s Kirby Smart was named Coach of the Year, while his quarterback, Jake Fromm, took home the Freshman of the Year award. Fromm’s teammate, Roquan Smith, garnered Defensive Player of the Year honors.

On the other side of the ball, AU running back Kerryon Johnson was named Offensive Player of the Year. The Jacobs Blocking Trophy went to Tigers offensive lineman Braden Smith, with kicker Daniel Carlson grabbing his second consecutive Special Teams Player of the Year trophy, the first in the league to ever do so.

The awards are voted on by the conference coaches (or sports information departments). Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own players.