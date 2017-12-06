Georgia fan’s Hummer has TV strapped to it with SEC title game playing on loop

Don’t tamper with our players.

That’s the not so subtle message Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork had for other FBS programs in the wake of significant NCAA sanctions and the installation of Matt Luke as head coach last week.

Message to the Ole Miss family. pic.twitter.com/FCzmvHhNAb — Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) December 6, 2017

The Rebels received a bowl ban for 2018 from the NCAA as part of their recent infractions case, which allowed players who had a year of eligibility left to transfer right away and become immediately eligible at their next school. Bjork warned last week that other programs should go through the proper channels when contacting Ole Miss players and those that didn’t would be tracked down and reported.

Of course, the Twitter statement by the AD on Wednesday was not only to assure the fan base that the school is doing what they can in a difficult situation, but it was also likely aimed at one Jim Harbaugh. The Michigan head coach was reportedly in Oxford this week to meet with several players who were considering a transfer and is already considered the favorite to land the services of star quarterback Shea Patterson as a result.

Ole Miss recently removed several restrictions on players transferring but you can bet that if the school can finds something out about some improper contact with any of their players they are going to make a very big deal about it going forward.