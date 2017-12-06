Georgia fan’s Hummer has TV strapped to it with SEC title game playing on loop

It. Just. Means. More.
Understandably, Georgia fans are still, nearly a week later, basking in the glow of their beloved Dawgs winning the 2017 SEC championship. The win over Auburn ended an extended drought as UGA claimed its first league crown since 2005, and gives them an opportunity to end an even lengthier drought — winning the program’s first national championship since 1980.
One fan, though, has taken the excitement to a whole other level as, per various tweets, he’s been seen driving around Atlanta with a flatscreen TV strapped to the rear-end of his Hummer playing the SEC championship game on a loop.
Again…
It. Just. Means. More.
Don’t tamper with our players.
That’s the not so subtle message Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork had for other FBS programs in the wake of significant NCAA sanctions and the installation of Matt Luke as head coach last week.
The Rebels received a bowl ban for 2018 from the NCAA as part of their recent infractions case, which allowed players who had a year of eligibility left to transfer right away and become immediately eligible at their next school. Bjork warned last week that other programs should go through the proper channels when contacting Ole Miss players and those that didn’t would be tracked down and reported.
Of course, the Twitter statement by the AD on Wednesday was not only to assure the fan base that the school is doing what they can in a difficult situation, but it was also likely aimed at one Jim Harbaugh. The Michigan head coach was reportedly in Oxford this week to meet with several players who were considering a transfer and is already considered the favorite to land the services of star quarterback Shea Patterson as a result.
Ole Miss recently removed several restrictions on players transferring but you can bet that if the school can finds something out about some improper contact with any of their players they are going to make a very big deal about it going forward.
It pays to be a college football coach, even if you don’t occupy the big chair at a school.
USA Today has released their annual database of assistant coach salaries and revealed that LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda takes home the biggest paycheck at a whopping $1.8 million in 2017, just edging out Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables for the top spot.
When factoring in offensive coordinator Matt Canada‘s $1.505 million salary, LSU is home to two of the four highest paid assistants in the country. Not surprisingly, the SEC in general leads the way in terms of assistant pay and has nine coaches making over $1 million for the season. In contrast, the Big 12 and Pac-12 have only one seven-figure assistant and the Big Ten manages to have three — all at Michigan. Private schools such as USC, Stanford and Vanderbilt did not release salary figures.
Perhaps most interesting is that just three schools who had a $1 million coordinator made a New Year’s Six bowl game and only one of them won their conference (Clemson). Interestingly, four coordinators making seven-figures were also on a staff where the head coach was fired this season.
You can view the full list here and do a deep dive on all the numbers from around the country.
UTEP has their new head coach.
The school announced Wednesday that they have hired recent Kansas State offensive coordinator Dana Dimel to lead the Miners in what will be his third head coaching gig but first in nearly 15 years.
“I’m greatly looking forward to the opportunity at UTEP to build a program utilizing a ‘1-0’ concept,” Dimel said in a statement. “I would like to thank President Natalicio and Jim Senter for the opportunity. We will work diligently to elevate UTEP football to the highest level in Conference USA. Having been a part of a major turnaround at Kansas State and having the success we did at Wyoming, I’m just really excited about the leadership challenge that’s ahead.”
Dimel was a head coach with the Cowboys from 1997-1999 as they transitioned from the WAC to the Mountain West and compiled a 22-13 record up in Laramie. He also has Conference USA experience from a three-year stint with Houston where he went 8-26 before being replaced by Art Briles. He also coached at Arizona as an assistant but has spent 17 years at his alma mater of Kansas State over two stints, having been the Wildcats offensive coordinator since 2009.
Dimel replaces Sean Kugler in the full-time role after the Miners’ former head coach went 18–36 over four and a half seasons before resigning during the 2017 campaign. Interim head coach Mike Price was 0-7 with the team after taking over as UTEP completed a winless season.
The search for the next Tennessee head coach has been long, meandering and ridiculed but it appears it finally has a clear direction.
A report from ESPN posted on Wednesday afternoon says that new Vols athletic director Phillip Fulmer is bringing in three SEC defensive coordinators as part of a second round of interviews for the job, a sign a hire could be coming somewhat soon. The report lists Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele (a Tennessee alum), Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker and Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt as the three candidates brought back for another interview with Fulmer and the school’s chancellor in New York.
USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin also spoke with his former head coach in an extensive phone interview, the report added.
It remains to be seen if any of the three SEC coordinators will actually be the hire at the end of the day — especially with all of them involved in playoff or New Year’s Six games — but at least you can read into what Fulmer is looking for a little with three defensive-minded candidates being brought back for a second go-around. Many of the Vols brass is in the Big Apple this week as part of the annual National Football Foundation festivities and the induction of Peyton Manning into the College Football Hall of Fame.
We’re almost at the one month mark since the school fired Butch Jones in mid-November. Since then, Tennessee has replaced John Currie with Fulmer as athletic director and then reportedly been turned down by Mike Leach, Dave Doeren, Kevin Sumlin, Jeff Brohm, Mike Gundy, David Cutcliffe, and, of course, Greg Schiano.
Either way, another day nets the Vols another spin of the coaching carousel wheel in Rocky Top.