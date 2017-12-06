Highest-rated signee in Illinois’ 2015 recruiting class transfers to FCS Illinois State

Late last month, Gabe Megginson announced via Twitter that he would be transferring from Lovie Smith‘s Illinois football program. A little over a week or so later, the offensive lineman has a new college football home.

Megginson confirmed to the Decatur Herald & Review that he has decided to transfer to Illinois State. As the Redbirds play at the FCS level, the lineman will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.

Including the upcoming season, he has two years of eligibility remaining.

“I picked ISU because I know they are a great program consistently,” the lineman told the Herald & Review. “Coach [Brock] Spack knows what he is doing there. I have known Coach for a while, and I know he is a fair, honest coach who wants the best for his players.

“I feel it’s the right fit for me academically and football-wise, and I cannot wait to get there and continue what I love to do around a great culture.”

A four-star member of the Illini’s 2015 recruiting class, Megginson was rated as the No. 15 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Illinois. According to 247Sports.com, no player in the Illini’s class that year was rated higher than Megginson.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Megginson played in 22 games the past two seasons, starting 11 of those contests — eight at guard, two at tackle and once as a sixth lineman. Four of his starts came in 2017.