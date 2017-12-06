Jimbo Fisher explains ‘mystery’ of Christmas tree imbroglio

At various points over the past couple of months, six SEC programs were on the hunt for a new head coach. As of Wednesday afternoon, that number is down to one.

Last night, reports surfaced that Arkansas was closing in hiring its new head football coach. Less than 24 hours, the Hogs have indeed gotten their man as the program announced the hiring of Chad Morris.

Morris replaces Bret Bielema, who was fired late last month after five seasons at the school. The hiring also comes just two days after Hunter Yurachek took over as athletic director.

“The future is tremendously bright at the University of Arkansas with the addition of Chad Morris,” Yurachek said. “I am confident that Chad will bring an exciting brand of football, phenomenal student-athletes and championships to Fayetteville, and do it all with high integrity. We all owe a debt of gratitude to the incredible work of Julie Cromer Peoples in leading a comprehensive search and helping to bring a high-caliber coach to Arkansas.”

Morris has spent the past three seasons as the head coach at SMU, going 14-22 overall and 8-16 in AAC play. After going 2-10 his first season, the Mustangs went 5-7 in 2016 and are 7-5 in 2017 with a bowl game still remaining.

SMU will be going bowling for the first time since 2012, although it’s doubtful will coach the team in the Frisco Bowl matchup with Louisiana Tech.

Prior to SMU, Morris, who graduated from Texas A&M but didn’t play college football, was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks at Clemson from 2011-14. His first job at the FBS level came in 2010 at Tulsa, where he was also the coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Prior to that, the first 17 years of his coaching career came at the high school level in Texas.

Morris turned 50 years old on Monday.

With Morris’ hiring, Tennessee is the only SEC still without a head coach. Counting UT, there are currently seven vacancies at the FBS level, including Kent State, Louisiana, Oregon, SMU, South Alabama and UTEP.