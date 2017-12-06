Pitt, Pat Narduzzi agree on new seven-year deal

Despite the worst of his three seasons with the ACC program, Pat Narduzzi has been rewarded for the work he’s done in Pittsburgh.

The head coach, Pitt confirmed late Wednesday morning, has signed a new seven-year deal with the university. Narduzzi’s old deal left him signed through the 2021 season; he’s now signed through the 2024 season.

There is no word yet on what type of financial bump there was for Narduzzi, who made just north of $1.8 million in 2017 according to the USA Today coaches salary database. That number was 11th amongst ACC head coaches.

“We’re thrilled Pat Narduzzi is our head football coach,” a statement from athletic director Heather Lyke began. “We are deeply committed to helping him, his staff and his student-athletes achieve at the highest levels in the ACC and nationally. Coach Narduzzi is a tireless worker, dynamic leader and passionate about building outstanding relationships with our student-athletes and everyone connected to our Pitt family. He and his staff are fully dedicated to building a national-caliber program the right way, on and off the field.”

Narduzzi has gone 21-17 in his three seasons at Pitt. According to the school, those 21 wins are the most victories by a Pitt coach in his first three years since Jackie Sherrill (28 wins from 1977-79).

Two of Narduzzi’s wins have come against the No. 2 team in the country, with Miami being the most recent victim.

After going 8-5 the first two years, the Panthers slipped to 5-7 in 2017.

“I am tremendously blessed to work with such great leadership at the University of Pittsburgh in Athletic Director Heather Lyke and Chancellor Patrick Gallagher,” Narduzzi said. “When I initially accepted the head coaching position at Pitt three years ago this month, I said we could achieve great things if we were all moving in the same direction. Thanks to Chancellor Gallagher and Heather, we are all definitely moving in the same direction with a shared vision for excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

“It is a tremendous honor to be the head football coach at Pitt. My family and I are extremely appreciative of the opportunity to be part of this great university and city.”