Purdue adds Oregon State home-and-home, one-off with Air Force

By John TaylorDec 6, 2017, 7:15 AM EST
With their coaching situation settled, Purdue has gotten down to some scheduling business.

The football program announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series with Oregon State. The Beavers will visit West Lafayette in 2021, with the Boilermakers heading to Corvallis in 2024.

The only previous meeting between the two football programs came in 1967.

Additionally, Purdue confirmed a one-off game with Air Force in 2022. That game will be played at Ross-Ade Stadium.

This will also mark the first-ever meeting between the teams. Purdue has not played a service academy in football since 1944, and have only played two games against them ever. Both of those came against Navy, and both were losses.

RB Andre Robinson one of two transferring from Penn State

By John TaylorDec 6, 2017, 8:24 AM EST
Penn State still doesn’t know who will replace Saquon Barkley as the bell cow of its running game next season.  They do, though, know who it won’t be.

The Centre Daily Times confirmed through a university spokesperson that running back Andre Robinson and kicker Alex Barbir are no longer a part of James Franklin‘s football program.  Both players have been granted a release by the school and intend to transfer to other programs.

The move by Robinson is by far the most noteworthy.

A redshirt sophomore, Robinson was third among Nittany Lions running backs this season with 55 yards and one touchdown on the ground in 2017.  He finishes the PSU portion of his playing career with 196 yards and six touchdowns on 30 carries.

With Robinson out of the picture, and Barkley very likely leaving early for the NFL draft, Miles Sanders‘ 176 yards rushing will make him the team’s leading returning rusher amongst returning backs.  Four-star 2018 commit Ricky Slade will also be a very likely candidate to contribute immediately.

Barbir, a redshirt freshman, kicked off six times this season.

Three playoff coaches among eight finalists for Eddie Robinson award

By John TaylorDec 6, 2017, 6:06 AM EST
Another, though, gets the endorsement of fellow finalist Lane Kiffin.

Along with the Florida Atlantic head coach, the Football Writers Association of America announced a total of eight finalists for the 2017 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. In addition to Kiffin, those finalists are Bill Clark, UAB; Scott Frost, UCF (now at Nebraska); Jeff Monken, Army; Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Dabo Swinney, Clemson; and Jeff Tedford, Fresno State.

Riley, Smart and Swinney will be coaching in the College Football Playoff; the fourth semifinalist, two-time Robinson winner Nick Saban of Alabama, is the only playoff head coach not included this year.

Saban’s former offensive coordinator, meanwhile, took to (surprise!) Twitter to voice his opinion as to who he feels is deserving of claiming this year’s honor.

Swinney is the only one of the eight who has ever been a finalist for the award named in honor of the legendary Grambling State head coach Eddie Robinson. None of the coaching octet has ever won the honor.

The Robinson Award has been given out annually since 1957, with Ohio State’s Woody Hayes winning that first trophy. Colorado’s Mike MacIntyre won the most recent edition.

Virginia’s Micah Kiser claims prestigious ‘Academic Heisman’ trophy

By John TaylorDec 5, 2017, 10:44 PM EST
For the second time, Virginia is the home to one of the most prestigious academic honors in all of collegiate sports.

At the 60th annual National Football Foundation Awards Dinner in New York City Tuesday night, the William V. Campbell Trophy was presented to UVa. linebacker Micah Kiser. The Campbell Trophy, often referred to as the “Academic Heisman,” recognizes “an individual [who is] the absolute best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary community leadership.

Kiser is the 28th recipient of the Campbell Trophy.

“Micah Kiser’s exceptional accomplishments on and off the field rank him among the best student-athletes in the history of our sport, making him the ideal Campbell Trophy® recipient,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell in a statement. “He truly embodies the scholar-athlete ideal and we are proud to have him as a member of this elite fraternity. He stands as the perfect example for the next generation to emulate.”

Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell was the winner of the 2015 award.

Kiser was one of 13 finalists for this year’s award. Below are those baker’s dozen players, with their GPAs and majors for good measure:

Ole Miss reverses course on transfers, lifts all restrictions

By John TaylorDec 5, 2017, 9:11 PM EST
You could probably sense this one coming.

When the NCAA levied additional sanctions on the Ole Miss football program, including a 2018 bowl ban, the university confirmed that any player heading into their final season of eligibility would be permitted to transfer with no restrictions. That meant, of course, that those with more than a year of eligibility remaining would not be free to move about the country.

Not only would they have been barred from transferring to any other SEC school, but also any other school on the Rebels’ future non-conference schedule throughout their respective eligibility window.

After an outcry from the media and, especially, as noted by Pat Forde of Yahoo! Sports HERE, parents of those players affected by the restrictions, the university has abruptly reversed course and will now allow any player unfettered access to speak to any other program they want in considering a transfer.

“None of the students objected directly to us about those restrictions and if there were objections and a legitimate reason, normally what we would do is work with the student-athlete and their family,” athletic director Ross Bjork said according to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger.

“Taking the student-athletes best interest into account, coach (Matt Luke) and I, we talked about it [Tuesday] morning and so to be consistent, we’re removing any restrictions on their permission to contact for those who have requested permission.”

Even ahead of that reversal, the Michigan football program had set a course to potentially pilfer the Ole Miss roster.

It had been reported this past weekend that Patterson would be exploring a transfer from Ole Miss and that Michigan was the likely favorite for a landing spot.

A consensus five-star 2016 recruit, Patterson was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 4 player overall on its composite board. After starting the last three games of his true freshman season, Patterson started the first seven games of 2017 before going down with a season-ending knee injury.

In addition to Patterson, Anderson (true sophomore) and Jefferson (redshirt sophomore), at least three other Rebel football players — true sophomore linebacker Jarrion Street, redshirt freshman wide receiver Tre Nixon, redshirt sophomore cornerback Jalen Julius — have all signaled their intention to pursue at least the possibility of a transfer.