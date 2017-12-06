QB K.J. Carta-Samuels taking grad transfer route out of Washington

As it turns out, Washington will need to spend part of spring figuring out Jake Browning‘s backup.
K.J. Carta-Samuels announced on his personal Twitter account Tuesday that he has been granted a release from Washington and intends to transfer. As he will be graduating in early March, he would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program next year.
The 2018 season will be the quarterback’s final year of eligibility.
A four-star member of UW’s 2014 recruiting class, Carta-Samuels was rated as the No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 24 player at any position in the state of California. Budda Baker, a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, was the only signee in the Huskies’ class that year rated higher than Carta-Samuels.
Carta-Samuels played in 25 games over the past three seasons. He’ll end the Huskies portion of his collegiate playing career with 310 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in completing 27-of-47 passes.
Carta-Samuels’ brother, Austyn Carta-Samuels, played quarterback at Wyoming before transferring to Vanderbilt. Austyn Carta-Samuels is now the recruiting coordinator at Missouri.
South Carolina’s offense will head in a different direction moving forward.
Following up on rumors that first surfaced Tuesday, USC announced Wednesday morning that offensive coordinator Kurt Roper has been “relieved of his duties,” effective immediately. Roper had also served as the Gamecocks’ quarterbacks coach.
“After much deliberation, I have decided to go in a different direction with the offensive coordinator position on our football team,” said head coach Will Muschamp in a statement. “We appreciate Kurt’s contributions to our program and to the University and wish him all the best.”
Per the school’s release, a replacement for Roper will not be made until after USC’s Outback Bowl matchup with Michigan New Year’s Day. Co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon will call plays in that game.
Roper was in his second season with the program prior to his dismissal, and in his third year with Muschamp overall. At the end of the 2017 regular season, the Gamecocks were tied for 98th nationally in scoring offense (24.1 ppg) and total offense (340.3 ypg). They were last and 13th, respectively, in the SEC in those two categories.
He may have been snubbed in the eyes of some when it came to the Heisman Trophy voting, but Saquon Barkley will still be taking home at least one piece of national hardware this awards season.
It was announced Wednesday morning that the Penn State running back has become the second straight player from the Big Ten to win the Paul Hornung Award. Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers was the winner of the 2016 award.
There were three other finalists for this year’s award — North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines, Iowa State linebacker/quarterback Joel Lanning and Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis.
“It is an honor to win an award like the Paul Hornung Award for the most versatile player in college football,” Barkley said in a statement. “I am so appreciative of Mr. Hornung and the Louisville Sports Commission for selecting me for this very special honor. I have to give a lot of the credit to my teammates and coaches, they are the reason that I am in position to win this award and I could not have done it without them. I also want to thank our amazing fans at Penn State. We Are!”
“I am thrilled for Saquon to join this elite list of Paul Hornung Award winners,” said Barkley’s head coach, James Franklin. “I couldn’t be more proud of Saquon and everything he has accomplished at Penn State. In my 22 years of coaching, I have never coached or seen a player who can affect the game the way Saquon Barkley does. The Hornung Award is not only honoring the most versatile player in college football, but is also recognizing one of the best people in college football.”
Barkley, who’s expected to leave Penn State early for the NFL, is currently second in the country in all-purpose yards. Not only does Barkley lead the Nittany Lions in rushing, but he’s third in both receptions and receiving yards and is the team’s top kick returner.
Penn State still doesn’t know who will replace Saquon Barkley as the bell cow of its running game next season. They do, though, know who it won’t be.
The Centre Daily Times confirmed through a university spokesperson that running back Andre Robinson and kicker Alex Barbir are no longer a part of James Franklin‘s football program. Both players have been granted a release by the school and intend to transfer to other programs.
The move by Robinson is by far the most noteworthy.
A redshirt sophomore, Robinson was third among Nittany Lions running backs this season with 55 yards and one touchdown on the ground in 2017. He finishes the PSU portion of his playing career with 196 yards and six touchdowns on 30 carries.
With Robinson out of the picture, and Barkley very likely leaving early for the NFL draft, Miles Sanders‘ 176 yards rushing will make him the team’s leading returning rusher amongst returning backs. Four-star 2018 commit Ricky Slade will also be a very likely candidate to contribute immediately.
Barbir, a redshirt freshman, kicked off six times this season.
With their coaching situation settled, Purdue has gotten down to some scheduling business.
The football program announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series with Oregon State. The Beavers will visit West Lafayette in 2021, with the Boilermakers heading to Corvallis in 2024.
The only previous meeting between the two football programs came in 1967.
Additionally, Purdue confirmed a one-off game with Air Force in 2022. That game will be played at Ross-Ade Stadium.
This will also mark the first-ever meeting between the teams. Purdue has not played a service academy in football since 1944, and have only played two games against them ever. Both of those came against Navy, and both were losses.