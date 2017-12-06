QB K.J. Carta-Samuels taking grad transfer route out of Washington

As it turns out, Washington will need to spend part of spring figuring out Jake Browning‘s backup.

K.J. Carta-Samuels announced on his personal Twitter account Tuesday that he has been granted a release from Washington and intends to transfer. As he will be graduating in early March, he would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program next year.

The 2018 season will be the quarterback’s final year of eligibility.

Thank you Washington and Coach Pete for my incredible time spent in this great community. I will always be a Husky. At this time I have received my release and look forward to next year and the opportunities ahead! https://t.co/YBNpNab0tu pic.twitter.com/4wrR1GWh7o — KJ Carta-Samuels (@KJCS14) December 5, 2017

A four-star member of UW’s 2014 recruiting class, Carta-Samuels was rated as the No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 24 player at any position in the state of California. Budda Baker, a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, was the only signee in the Huskies’ class that year rated higher than Carta-Samuels.

Carta-Samuels played in 25 games over the past three seasons. He’ll end the Huskies portion of his collegiate playing career with 310 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in completing 27-of-47 passes.

Carta-Samuels’ brother, Austyn Carta-Samuels, played quarterback at Wyoming before transferring to Vanderbilt. Austyn Carta-Samuels is now the recruiting coordinator at Missouri.