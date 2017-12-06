Getty Images

Report: Tennessee AD Phillip Fulmer brings in three SEC coordinators for second round of interviews

By Bryan FischerDec 6, 2017, 4:34 PM EST
The search for the next Tennessee head coach has been long, meandering and ridiculed but it appears it finally has a clear direction.

A report from ESPN posted on Wednesday afternoon says that new Vols athletic director Phillip Fulmer is bringing in three SEC defensive coordinators as part of a second round of interviews for the job, a sign a hire could be coming somewhat soon. The report lists Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele (a Tennessee alum), Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker and Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt as the three candidates brought back for another interview with Fulmer and the school’s chancellor in New York.

USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin also spoke with his former head coach in an extensive phone interview, the report added.

It remains to be seen if any of the three SEC coordinators will actually be the hire at the end of the day — especially with all of them involved in playoff or New Year’s Six games — but at least you can read into what Fulmer is looking for a little with three defensive-minded candidates being brought back for a second go-around. Many of the Vols brass is in the Big Apple this week as part of the annual National Football Foundation festivities and the induction of Peyton Manning into the College Football Hall of Fame.

We’re almost at the one month mark since the school fired Butch Jones in mid-November. Since then, Tennessee has replaced John Currie with Fulmer as athletic director and then reportedly been turned down by Mike LeachDave Doeren, Kevin Sumlin, Jeff Brohm, Mike Gundy, David Cutcliffeand, of course, Greg Schiano.

Either way, another day nets the Vols another spin of the coaching carousel wheel in Rocky Top.

Arkansas confirms hiring of SMU’s Chad Morris as head coach

By John TaylorDec 6, 2017, 2:18 PM EST
At various points over the past couple of months, six SEC programs were on the hunt for a new head coach.  As of Wednesday afternoon, that number is down to one.

Last night, reports surfaced that Arkansas was closing in hiring its new head football coach.  Less than 24 hours, the Hogs have indeed gotten their man as the program announced the hiring of Chad Morris.

Morris replaces Bret Bielema, who was fired late last month after five seasons at the school.  The hiring also comes just two days after Hunter Yurachek took over as athletic director.

“The future is tremendously bright at the University of Arkansas with the addition of Chad Morris,” Yurachek said. “I am confident that Chad will bring an exciting brand of football, phenomenal student-athletes and championships to Fayetteville, and do it all with high integrity. We all owe a debt of gratitude to the incredible work of Julie Cromer Peoples in leading a comprehensive search and helping to bring a high-caliber coach to Arkansas.”

Morris has spent the past three seasons as the head coach at SMU, going 14-22 overall and 8-16 in AAC play.  After going 2-10 his first season, the Mustangs went 5-7 in 2016 and are 7-5 in 2017 with a bowl game still remaining.

SMU will be going bowling for the first time since 2012, although it’s doubtful will coach the team in the Frisco Bowl matchup with Louisiana Tech.

Prior to SMU, Morris, who graduated from Texas A&M but didn’t play college football, was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks at Clemson from 2011-14.  His first job at the FBS level came in 2010 at Tulsa, where he was also the coordinator and quarterbacks coach.  Prior to that, the first 17  years of his coaching career came at the high school level in Texas.

Morris turned 50 years old on Monday.

With Morris’ hiring, Tennessee is the only SEC still without a head coach.  Counting UT, there are currently seven vacancies at the FBS level, including Kent State, Louisiana, Oregon, SMU, South Alabama and UTEP.

LOOK: Georgia fan’s Hummer has TV strapped to it, with SEC title game playing on a loop

By John TaylorDec 6, 2017, 2:07 PM EST
It. Just. Means. More.

Understandably, Georgia fans are still, nearly a week later, basking in the glow of their beloved Dawgs winning the 2017 SEC championship.  The win over Auburn ended an extended drought as UGA claimed its first league crown since 2005, and gives them an opportunity to end an even lengthier drought — winning the program’s first national championship since 1980.

One fan, though, has taken the excitement to a whole other level as, per various tweets, he’s been seen driving around Atlanta with a flatscreen TV strapped to the rear-end of his Hummer playing the SEC championship game on a loop.

Again…

It. Just. Means. More.

Jimbo Fisher explains ‘mystery’ of Christmas tree imbroglio

By John TaylorDec 6, 2017, 1:48 PM EST
One of the more bizarre aspects of the 2017-18 spinning of the coaching carousel has been explained.

With speculation swirling that Jimbo Fisher was leaning toward leaving Florida State for Texas A&M, a tweet posted by an FSU beat writer showing a Christmas sitting out on the curb waiting to be picked up as garbage went viral, with Seminole Nation using it as a clear indication that the head coach was indeed gone.

While Fisher did end up officially leaving the ‘Noles for the Aggies later on that same Saturday, the tree-on-the-curb imbroglio wasn’t a sign that he was gone.  Rather, as Fisher explained on the Dan Patrick Show, it was simply a matter of a broken tree being replaced, with it merely coinciding with his break from FSU a short time later.

Stanford OC Mike Bloomgren tapped as Rice’s new head coach

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 6, 2017, 1:33 PM EST
Less than two weeks after its head-coaching position opened, Rice has officially closed it.

Following nearly a week’s worth of speculation, Rice confirmed Wednesday that Mike Bloomgren has been named as the football program’s 19th head football coach.  Bloomgren replaces David Bailiff, who went 1-11 in his 11 seasons with the Owls before being fired after the regular-season finale.

Bloomgren was given a five-year contract, the details of which were not divulged.

“The football program is important to our university and this community,” athletic director Joe Karlgaard said. “Mike Bloomgren is a bright, driven, and relentless coach who fits perfectly with our vision for championships on the field, scholarship in the classroom, and service to others. I’m grateful to President Leebron for his support and assistance in recruiting the Bloomgrens to Rice. I can’t wait for Mike, Lara, Tyler, and Parker to join us in Houston.”

Bloomgren had spent the past seven seasons at Stanford.  The 40-year-old assistant spent the first two seasons with the Cardinal as offensive line coach, then added coordinating duties in 2013.  He was also named associate head coach in 2014.

Other than a graduate assistant position at Alabama from 1999-2002, that was Bloomgren’s first job at the FBS level.  Prior to Stanford, he was a staffer for the New York Jets from 2007-2010.

“I am excited and humbled to lead the football program at Rice,” Bloomgren said. “In my seven years at Stanford, I have seen firsthand how elite college athletics and academics can not only coexist, but thrive together. I want to create an environment at Rice where every player’s dreams are realized on and off the field.”