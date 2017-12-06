Stanford OC Mike Bloomgren tapped as Rice’s new head coach

Less than two weeks after its head-coaching position opened, Rice has officially closed it.

Following nearly a week’s worth of speculation, Rice confirmed Wednesday that Mike Bloomgren has been named as the football program’s 19th head football coach. Bloomgren replaces David Bailiff, who went 1-11 in his 11 seasons with the Owls before being fired after the regular-season finale.

Bloomgren was given a five-year contract, the details of which were not divulged.

“The football program is important to our university and this community,” athletic director Joe Karlgaard said. “Mike Bloomgren is a bright, driven, and relentless coach who fits perfectly with our vision for championships on the field, scholarship in the classroom, and service to others. I’m grateful to President Leebron for his support and assistance in recruiting the Bloomgrens to Rice. I can’t wait for Mike, Lara, Tyler, and Parker to join us in Houston.”

Bloomgren had spent the past seven seasons at Stanford. The 40-year-old assistant spent the first two seasons with the Cardinal as offensive line coach, then added coordinating duties in 2013. He was also named associate head coach in 2014.

Other than a graduate assistant position at Alabama from 1999-2002, that was Bloomgren’s first job at the FBS level. Prior to Stanford, he was a staffer for the New York Jets from 2007-2010.

“I am excited and humbled to lead the football program at Rice,” Bloomgren said. “In my seven years at Stanford, I have seen firsthand how elite college athletics and academics can not only coexist, but thrive together. I want to create an environment at Rice where every player’s dreams are realized on and off the field.”