USC player who decked field-rushing Wazzu fan won’t face charges

Liam Jimmons can officially breathe a huge sigh of relief.

In the immediate aftermath of Washington State’s upset of USC in Pullman in late September, Wazzu fans in attendance stormed the Martin Stadium field in a celebratory frenzy. Video subsequently surfaced of one Trojans football player, later identified as Jimmons, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman, decking one of the Cougars fans who had stormed the field.

In early November, after it had been confirmed that university police were investigating the incident, the same department recommended to prosecutors that felony charges be pursued against Jimmons. However, Jimmons’ attorney confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that she received a letter Tuesday from the Whitman County (Wash.) prosecutor’s office that stated they were declining to pursue charges in the case.

“I have carefully reviewed all the information available,” the prosecutor, Denise Tracy, wrote in the letter, “and met with [the victim] to review the case with him. I have decided not to file any criminal charges in this matter.” It was reported that the victim was forced to go to the hospital twice after the run-in due to a concussion he claimed he had suffered as a result of the run-in with Jimmons.

From KXLY-TV:

Jimmons says he made a split second decision to push the victim to the side to protect himself from getting hurt by a more direct collision. Tracy found that it cannot be proven that Jimmons knew he would likely cause a severe concussion with the shove. Tracy also believes that it is unlikely to be proven that Jimmons was criminally negligent, disproving his claim of trying to protect himself. Tracy also points out that Jimmons was supposed to be on the field while the victim was trespassing on the field when he was hit.

The football program has not publicly commented on this latest development. In October, head coach Clay Helton would only state that Jimmons had been disciplined internally.

Jimmons played in nine games for the Trojans this season. He was credited with five total tackles on the season.