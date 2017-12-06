Associated Press

USC player who decked field-rushing Wazzu fan won’t face charges

By John TaylorDec 6, 2017, 10:53 AM EST
Liam Jimmons can officially breathe a huge sigh of relief.

In the immediate aftermath of Washington State’s upset of USC in Pullman in late September, Wazzu fans in attendance stormed the Martin Stadium field in a celebratory frenzy. Video subsequently surfaced of one Trojans football player, later identified as Jimmons, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman, decking one of the Cougars fans who had stormed the field.

In early November, after it had been confirmed that university police were investigating the incident, the same department recommended to prosecutors that felony charges be pursued against Jimmons. However, Jimmons’ attorney confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that she received a letter Tuesday from the Whitman County (Wash.) prosecutor’s office that stated they were declining to pursue charges in the case.

“I have carefully reviewed all the information available,” the prosecutor, Denise Tracy, wrote in the letter, “and met with [the victim] to review the case with him. I have decided not to file any criminal charges in this matter.” It was reported that the victim was forced to go to the hospital twice after the run-in due to a concussion he claimed he had suffered as a result of the run-in with Jimmons.

Jimmons says he made a split second decision to push the victim to the side to protect himself from getting hurt by a more direct collision.

Tracy found that it cannot be proven that Jimmons knew he would likely cause a severe concussion with the shove. Tracy also believes that it is unlikely to be proven that Jimmons was criminally negligent, disproving his claim of trying to protect himself. Tracy also points out that Jimmons was supposed to be on the field while the victim was trespassing on the field when he was hit.

The football program has not publicly commented on this latest development. In October, head coach Clay Helton would only state that Jimmons had been disciplined internally.

Jimmons played in nine games for the Trojans this season. He was credited with five total tackles on the season.

Nebraska’s Scott Frost earns Home Depot Coach of the Year honors for his work at UCF

By John TaylorDec 6, 2017, 12:52 PM EST
Scott Frost‘s time at UCF may be rapidly coming to an end, but the national awards for the work that helped get him his new job are just beginning to roll in.

Ahead of the official presentation Thursday night, it was announced that Frost has been named as the Home Depot Coach of the Year.  Frost will receive the award during the Home Depot College Football Awards show, which will air on ESPN starting at seven ET and originate live from Atlanta.

The 42-year-old Frost is the fourth-youngest coach to win the award, which was first given out in 1994.  Florida State’s Bobby Bowden won the award that year, with Colorado’s Mike MacIntyre winning it last year.

Taking over a team that went 0-12 in 2015, Frost coached UCF to a 6-7 record last season.  This season, Frost has the Knights sitting at 12-0 after winning the football program’s first-ever AAC championship and earning the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl bid.

Shortly after winning that conference title this past weekend, Frost was named as the head coach at his alma mater Nebraska.  It’s expected he and his coaching staff, most of whom are following him to Lincoln, will coach the Knights in their bowl game.

Auburn, Georgia take home six of seven individual SEC honors

By John TaylorDec 6, 2017, 12:19 PM EST
Auburn and Georgia met in this year’s SEC championship game, and, not coincidentally, both squads were very well represented when it came to conference postseason honors.

The SEC Wednesday announced the winners of its seven individual football awards.  Of the seven, six went to runner-up Auburn or champion Georgia players, three for each team.

The only player not from those two schools to claim an honor was LSU quarterback Danny Etling, who was named as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

UGA’s Kirby Smart was named Coach of the Year, while his quarterback, Jake Fromm, took home the Freshman of the Year award.  Fromm’s teammate, Roquan Smith, garnered Defensive Player of the Year honors.

On the other side of the ball, AU running back Kerryon Johnson was named Offensive Player of the Year.  The Jacobs Blocking Trophy went to Tigers offensive lineman Braden Smith, with kicker Daniel Carlson grabbing his second consecutive Special Teams Player of the Year trophy, the first in the league to ever do so.

The awards are voted on by the conference coaches (or sports information departments).  Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own players.

Highest-rated signee in Illinois’ 2015 recruiting class transfers to FCS Illinois State

By John TaylorDec 6, 2017, 12:02 PM EST
Late last month, Gabe Megginson announced via Twitter that he would be transferring from Lovie Smith‘s Illinois football program.  A little over a week or so later, the offensive lineman has a new college football home.

Megginson confirmed to the Decatur Herald & Review that he has decided to transfer to Illinois State.  As the Redbirds play at the FCS level, the lineman will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.

Including the upcoming season, he has two years of eligibility remaining.

“I picked ISU because I know they are a great program consistently,” the lineman told the Herald & Review. “Coach [Brock] Spack knows what he is doing there. I have known Coach for a while, and I know he is a fair, honest coach who wants the best for his players.

“I feel it’s the right fit for me academically and football-wise, and I cannot wait to get there and continue what I love to do around a great culture.”

A four-star member of the Illini’s 2015 recruiting class, Megginson was rated as the No. 15 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Illinois.  According to 247Sports.com, no player in the Illini’s class that year was rated higher than Megginson.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Megginson played in 22 games the past two seasons, starting 11 of those contests — eight at guard, two at tackle and once as a sixth lineman.  Four of his starts came in 2017.

Pitt, Pat Narduzzi agree on new seven-year deal

By John TaylorDec 6, 2017, 11:18 AM EST
Despite the worst of his three seasons with the ACC program, Pat Narduzzi has been rewarded for the work he’s done in Pittsburgh.

The head coach, Pitt confirmed late Wednesday morning, has signed a new seven-year deal with the university.  Narduzzi’s old deal left him signed through the 2021 season; he’s now signed through the 2024 season.

There is no word yet on what type of financial bump there was for Narduzzi, who made just north of $1.8 million in 2017 according to the USA Today coaches salary database.  That number was 11th amongst ACC head coaches.

“We’re thrilled Pat Narduzzi is our head football coach,” a statement from athletic director Heather Lyke began. “We are deeply committed to helping him, his staff and his student-athletes achieve at the highest levels in the ACC and nationally. Coach Narduzzi is a tireless worker, dynamic leader and passionate about building outstanding relationships with our student-athletes and everyone connected to our Pitt family. He and his staff are fully dedicated to building a national-caliber program the right way, on and off the field.”

Narduzzi has gone 21-17 in his three seasons at Pitt.  According to the school, those 21 wins are the most victories by a Pitt coach in his first three years since Jackie Sherrill (28 wins from 1977-79).

Two of Narduzzi’s wins have come against the No. 2 team in the country, with Miami being the most recent victim.

After going 8-5 the first two years, the Panthers slipped to 5-7 in 2017.

“I am tremendously blessed to work with such great leadership at the University of Pittsburgh in Athletic Director Heather Lyke and Chancellor Patrick Gallagher,” Narduzzi said. “When I initially accepted the head coaching position at Pitt three years ago this month, I said we could achieve great things if we were all moving in the same direction. Thanks to Chancellor Gallagher and Heather, we are all definitely moving in the same direction with a shared vision for excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

“It is a tremendous honor to be the head football coach at Pitt. My family and I are extremely appreciative of the opportunity to be part of this great university and city.”