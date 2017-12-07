Baker Mayfield cleans up at Home Depot College Football Awards

Thursday night was a veritable smorgasbord of awards as ESPN shone a bright spotlight on a who’s who of the 2017 college football season.

At the 27th annual Home Depot College Football Awards show, originating again this year from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, more than a dozen awards were handed out on the night. Arguably the highlight of the night — outside of the awarding of the Disney Spirit Award that for some reason made the room extremely dusty — was the announcement of the winner of the prestigious Walter Camp Player of the Year honor, and that came in the “pregame” show.

Last year’s winner, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, was seeking to become just the fourth two-time winner of the award, joining USC’s O.J. Simpson, 1967-68; Ohio State’s Archie Griffin, 1974-75; and Texas’ Colt McCoy, 2008-09. It wasn’t to be, however, as Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield became the fourth Sooner and first since Josh Heupel in 2000 to win the acclaimed honor.

Mayfield wasn’t done there, however, as he also took home the equally prestigious Maxwell Award, which dates back to 1937 and goes to the top player in college football, as well as the Davey O’Brien Award, given out annually to the nation’s best quarterback since 1981. Just as he wasn’t done after he won the Camp Award, he’s likely not done collecting hardware as he’s the overwhelming favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy Saturday night.

Some additional tidbits — and one must-watch video — from the night before getting on to the full roster of winners:

Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick became the third player to win the Bednarik and Thorpe Awards in the same year, joining Michigan’s Charles Woodson and LSU’s Patrick Peterson .

became the first defensive player (Pitt’s ) to win the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman since 2013 and just the sixth in the last 24 years. All six of those players were defensive tackles; the last nose tackle to win the honor was Arizona’s in 1993. Ohio State has won the last two Rimington Awards for nation’s best center — Billy Price this season, Pat Elflein last year.

this season, last year. Auburn’s Daniel Carlson was a three-time finalist for the Lou Groza Award, and ends his collegiate career as a three-time non-winner as Matt Gay of Utah took home the honor for the nation’s top kicker. Gay is the third straight kicker from the Pac-12 — Arizona State’s Zane Gonzalez last season, UCLA’s Ka’imi Fairbairn in 2015 — to win the Groza. The junior, who walked on to the team in summer camp this year before earning a scholarship in October, is the first Ute to win the award.

is the latest, joining Utah’s in 2014 and 2015 and Utah’s in 2016. Wishnowsky nearly made it four in a row for the Utes as he was a finalist for this year’s award. With James Washington‘s win, Oklahoma State has now claimed three Biletnikoff Awards, the most of any school since it was first presented in 1994. Just two Cowboys won those awards, though, as Justin Blackmon became the only player to win twice when he grabbed back-to-back Biletnikoffs in 2010-11.

It's more than just a wave at Iowa.https://t.co/n8lNoQrYdv — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) December 8, 2017

Below are all the awards that were presented on the evening, with the full acknowledgment that a couple of the winners have previously been announced.

(Winners are in bold, listed along with the rest of the finalists)

WALTER CAMP PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Saquon Barkley, Penn State (Jr.)

Lamar Jackson, Louisville (Jr.)

Bryce Love, Stanford (Jr.)

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma (Sr.)

Rashaad Penny, San Diego State (Sr.)

MAXWELL AWARD

(Player of the Year)

Saquon Barkley, Penn State (Jr.)

Bryce Love, Stanford (Jr.)

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma (Sr.)

CHUCK BEDNARIK AWARD

(Defensive Player of the Year)

Bradley Chubb, NC State (Sr.)

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (Jr.)

Roquan Smith, Georgia (Jr. )

FRED BILETNIKOFF AWARD

(Outstanding Receiver)

Michael Gallup, Colorado State (Sr.)

David Sills V, West Virginia (Jr.)

James Washington, Oklahoma State (Sr.)

LOU GROZA AWARD

(Outstanding Placekicker)

Daniel Carlson, Auburn (Sr.)

Dominik Eberle, Utah State (So.)

Matt Gay, Utah (Jr.)

RAY GUY AWARD

(Punter of the Year)

Michael Dickson, Texas (Jr.)

JK Scott, Alabama (Sr.)

Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah (Jr.)

DAVEY O’BRIEN AWARD

(Best Quarterback)

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State (Sr.)

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma (Sr.)

Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State (Sr.)

OUTLAND TROPHY

(Most Outstanding Interior Lineman)

Orlando Brown, Oklahoma (Jr.)

Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame (Sr.)

Ed Oliver, Houston (So.)

JIM THORPE AWARD

(Best Defensive Back)

DeShon Elliott, Texas (Jr.)

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (Jr.)

Josh Jackson, Iowa (Jr.)

DOAK WALKER AWARD

(Best Running Back)

Saquon Barkley, Penn State (Jr.)

Bryce Love, Stanford (Jr.)

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (Fr.)

JOHN MACKEY AWARD

(Best Tight End)

Mark Andrews, Oklahoma (Jr.)

Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin (Sr.)

Mike Gesicki, Penn State (Sr.)

RIMINGTON TROPHY

(Best center)

Bradley Bozeman, Alabama (Sr.)

Will Clapp, LSU (Jr.)

Billy Price, Ohio State (Sr.)

HOME DEPOT COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Frost, UCF

WUERFFEL TROPHY

(Community Service)

Blaise Taylor, Arkansas State (Sr.)

Courtney Love, Kentucky (Sr.)

Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame (Sr.)