Bret Bielema tweets congrats to his replacement at Arkansas

Say what you want about him, but this was a classy move.

Bret Bielema was fired after five seasons as the head coach at Arkansas immediately upon the conclusion of the 2017 regular season. And by “immediately” we mean as he was walking off the field and into a room just inside a tunnel underneath Razorback Stadium.

Some viewed the manner in which Bielema was let go as less-than-classy; Wednesday, Bielema was the exact opposite of that in congratulating the man who replaced him.

#WoooPig congrats @coachchadmorris on this opportunity at a very special place for you and your family. Well deserved & earned. #WoooPig https://t.co/G7pWpJkp3d — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) December 7, 2017

That classy tweet came a few hours after SMU’s Chad Morris was named as Arkansas’ head coach.

Well done, Coach Bielema. Well done.