Bret Bielema tweets congrats to his replacement at Arkansas

Say what you want about him, but this was a classy move.
Bret Bielema was fired after five seasons as the head coach at Arkansas immediately upon the conclusion of the 2017 regular season. And by “immediately” we mean as he was walking off the field and into a room just inside a tunnel underneath Razorback Stadium.
Some viewed the manner in which Bielema was let go as less-than-classy; Wednesday, Bielema was the exact opposite of that in congratulating the man who replaced him.
That classy tweet came a few hours after SMU’s Chad Morris was named as Arkansas’ head coach.
Well done, Coach Bielema. Well done.
After beginning his collegiate playing career in the SEC West, Saivion Smith will, after a brief pit stop at a lower level, continue in the same division.
Smith announced an on his personal Twitter account Wednesday that he has “decided to further my education and football career at the University of Alabama.” There was some thought that the defensive back could return to LSU, from which he transferred in late May.
As Smith played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2017, he’ll be able to play immediately for the Crimson Tide. Including 2018, he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
A four-star 2016 signee, Smith was rated as the No. 5 cornerback in the country; the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 48 recruit on 247Sports.com’s composite board. Only two players in the Tigers’ class that year were rated higher than Smith.
As a true freshman, Smith appeared in 10 games. He was credited with four tackles, and was slated for significant playing time in 2017 prior to his decision to leave LSU.
Louisiana-Monroe’s quarterback room will have one fewer experienced voice heading into the 2018 offseason.
As is ofttimes the case these days, Garrett Smith took to Twitter to announce that, “after much consideration,” he has decided to transfer from the ULM football program. Smith stated he’s already been granted a release from his scholarship; what restrictions were placed on that release are unknown.
Smith will not leave the school until he graduates in May. As a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible at another FBS if that’s the direction in which he wants to head. Additionally, he’ll have two years of eligibility to use.
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, he started the first 10 games of the 2015 season before being sidelined for the remainder of the year by injury. Injuries again derailed Smith’s 2016 campaign, this time halfway through the year. That allowed Caleb Evans to take hold of the job, which he didn’t relinquish this season.
A sophomore, Evans put up one of the most statistically prolific passing seasons in Warhawks history. Evans’ age and production likely played a significant role in Smith’s decision to transfer.
Smith finishes his ULM career with 3,854 yards passing, 31 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He also ran for another 632 yards and five touchdowns. All told, he started 17 games during his time with the Warhawks.
Tennessee’s nearly month-long search for a head coach could be coming to a merciful conclusion.
As noted earlier Wednesday evening, Tennessee seemed to be zeroing in on a trio of SEC defensive coordinators — Auburn’s Kevin Steele, Georgia’s Mel Tucker, Alabama’s Jeremy Pruitt — after conducting a second round of interviews with each. Wednesday night, reports have been breaking that the Vols have settled on one of the three to replace Butch Jones, with a potential announcement coming as early as tomorrow.
In addition to ‘Bama, the 43-year-old Pruitt has been a coordinator at Georgia and Florida State. It’s unclear if Pruitt would remain with the Crimson Tide through the College Football playoffs, although the speculation is that the Saban lieutenant is pushing for just that.
Kirby Smart, the man Pruitt replaced at AU, remained with the Tide through the playoffs two years ago after accepting the head-coaching job at Georgia.
If the deal goes through, it would give the SEC East three former Saban defensive coordinators as head coaches — Pruitt, Smart and South Carolina’s Will Muschamp.
Don’t tamper with our players.
That’s the not so subtle message Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork had for other FBS programs in the wake of significant NCAA sanctions and the installation of Matt Luke as head coach last week.
The Rebels received a bowl ban for 2018 from the NCAA as part of their recent infractions case, which allowed players who had a year of eligibility left to transfer right away and become immediately eligible at their next school. Bjork warned last week that other programs should go through the proper channels when contacting Ole Miss players and those that didn’t would be tracked down and reported.
Of course, the Twitter statement by the AD on Wednesday was not only to assure the fan base that the school is doing what they can in a difficult situation, but it was also likely aimed at one Jim Harbaugh. The Michigan head coach was reportedly in Oxford this week to meet with several players who were considering a transfer and is already considered the favorite to land the services of star quarterback Shea Patterson as a result.
Ole Miss recently removed several restrictions on players transferring but you can bet that if the school can finds something out about some improper contact with any of their players they are going to make a very big deal about it going forward.