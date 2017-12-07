Getty Images

East Carolina names former Pirates player David Blackwell as new DC

By John TaylorDec 7, 2017, 11:23 AM EST
David Blackwell is the latest coach to show that, when it comes to college football, you can indeed go home again.

East Carolina announced Thursday morning that Blackwell has accepted the job as Scottie Montgomery‘s new defensive coordinator.  Blackwell replaces Kenwick Thompson, who was demoted from the post two weeks into the 2017 regular season.

Blackwell was an offensive lineman for the Pirates in the early nineties, and began his coaching career as an undergraduate assistant at ECU.

“While David’s credentials speak volumes about his accomplishments on the defensive side of the ball, his endearment for this program and ingrained Pirate spirit is unequivocal,” Montgomery said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome him home and ready to embrace a new era of relentless pursuit that uniquely ties into our past.”

Blackwell comes his alma mater from Jacksonville State, where he spent the past four seasons as the FCS program’s coordinator.  He also served as the Gamecocks’ linebackers coach

Prior stops in Blackwell’s 20-year coaching career include USF (co-coordinator, linebackers coach), Clemson (linebackers) and Pitt (linebackers).

Tennessee officially hands keys to Vols to Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt

By John TaylorDec 7, 2017, 11:29 AM EST
And on the 25th day, they rested.

On Nov. 12, Tennessee fired Butch Jones, much to the delight of Vols fans far and wide.  Following a coaching search that took nearly a month — one which featured an athletic department coup as part of myriad twists and turns that included several reported snubs on the part of potential candidates — UT officially has its man as it confirmed reports from overnight that Jeremy Pruitt is its new head football coach.

The fact that newly-minted athletic director Phillip Fulmer, a Tennessean who is a walking embodiment of a Vol-For-Lifer, hired a man born in the state of Alabama… played his college football for hated rival Alabama… and comes to Knoxville after spending the past two seasons in Tuscaloosa as Nick Saban‘s defensive coordinator is the perfect resolution to one of the wildest coaching searches in recent memory.

“Six days ago, I mentioned several attributes that I sought to find in the next leader of our football program, and Coach Pruitt meets all criteria” Fulmer said. “I’m certain he appreciates the unique opportunity to lead a program of Tennessee’s caliber. He’s driven to win at the highest level. He will honor our university’s values, operate with integrity and be a role model for our student-athletes.”

Pruitt will be officially introduced at a 6:05 p.m. ET press conference Thursday evening.

In addition to his time at ‘Bama, which included a stint with the Crimson Tide from 2007-12, the 43-year-old Pruitt also served as the coordinator at Georgia (2014-15) and Florida State (2013).  His initial tour with the Tide was his first at the FBS level, outside of a graduate assistant position in 1997… at ‘Bama.

This will mark the first head-coaching position for the 43-year-old Pruitt at any level.

“I know Coach Pruitt will hit the ground running and go to work restoring our program to a championship level,” Fulmer added.

Pruitt will head into this Rocky Top rebuild armed with a six-year contract.  The long-time coordinator will also embark on his head-coaching career with a schedule that features matchups against Florida, at Georgia, at Auburn and, you guessed it, Alabama serving as his first four SEC games.

Just as Kirby Smart did when he accepted the head-coaching job at Georgia two years ago, Pruitt is expected remain at Alabama for however long this playoff run lasts before giving his full and undivided attention to taking over a Tennessee team that just capped the storied football program’s first-ever winless SEC campaign.

With Pruitt’s hiring, three former Saban defensive coordinators are now head coaches in the SEC East — Pruitt, Smart and South Carolina’s Will Muschamp. Additionally, with Pruitt onboard, six of the seven coaches in the division, Florida’s Dan Mullen being the lone exception, are former defensive coordinators.

Finally, as noted by USA Today‘s Dan Wolken, 11 of the 14 head coaches in the conference are currently represented by one man — super-agent Jimmy Sexton.

Ex-LSU DB Saivion Smith signals move to Alabama

By John TaylorDec 7, 2017, 10:10 AM EST
After beginning his collegiate playing career in the SEC West, Saivion Smith will, after a brief pit stop at a lower level, continue in the same division.

Smith announced an on his personal Twitter account Wednesday that he has “decided to further my education and football career at the University of Alabama.” There was some thought that the defensive back could return to LSU, from which he transferred in late May.

As Smith played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2017, he’ll be able to play immediately for the Crimson Tide.  Including 2018, he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

A four-star 2016 signee, Smith was rated as the No. 5 cornerback in the country; the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 48 recruit on 247Sports.com’s composite board. Only two players in the Tigers’ class that year were rated higher than Smith.

As a true freshman, Smith appeared in 10 games. He was credited with four tackles, and was slated for significant playing time in 2017 prior to his decision to leave LSU.

Bret Bielema tweets congrats to his replacement at Arkansas

By John TaylorDec 7, 2017, 8:42 AM EST
Say what you want about him, but this was a classy move.

Bret Bielema was fired after five seasons as the head coach at Arkansas immediately upon the conclusion of the 2017 regular season.  And by “immediately” we mean as he was walking off the field and into a room just inside a tunnel underneath Razorback Stadium.

Some viewed the manner in which Bielema was let go as less-than-classy; Wednesday, Bielema was the exact opposite of that in congratulating the man who replaced him.

That classy tweet came a few hours after SMU’s Chad Morris was named as Arkansas’ head coach.

Well done, Coach Bielema.  Well done.

One-time starting QB Garrett Smith transferring from Louisiana-Monroe

By John TaylorDec 7, 2017, 7:07 AM EST
Louisiana-Monroe’s quarterback room will have one fewer experienced voice heading into the 2018 offseason.

As is ofttimes the case these days, Garrett Smith took to Twitter to announce that, “after much consideration,” he has decided to transfer from the ULM football program. Smith stated he’s already been granted a release from his scholarship; what restrictions were placed on that release are unknown.

Smith will not leave the school until he graduates in May. As a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible at another FBS if that’s the direction in which he wants to head. Additionally, he’ll have two years of eligibility to use.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, he started the first 10 games of the 2015 season before being sidelined for the remainder of the year by injury. Injuries again derailed Smith’s 2016 campaign, this time halfway through the year. That allowed Caleb Evans to take hold of the job, which he didn’t relinquish this season.

A sophomore, Evans put up one of the most statistically prolific passing seasons in Warhawks history. Evans’ age and production likely played a significant role in Smith’s decision to transfer.

Smith finishes his ULM career with 3,854 yards passing, 31 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He also ran for another 632 yards and five touchdowns. All told, he started 17 games during his time with the Warhawks.