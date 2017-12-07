Ex-LSU DB Saivion Smith signals move to Alabama

After beginning his collegiate playing career in the SEC West, Saivion Smith will, after a brief pit stop at a lower level, continue in the same division.

Smith announced an on his personal Twitter account Wednesday that he has “decided to further my education and football career at the University of Alabama.” There was some thought that the defensive back could return to LSU, from which he transferred in late May.

As Smith played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2017, he’ll be able to play immediately for the Crimson Tide. Including 2018, he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

A four-star 2016 signee, Smith was rated as the No. 5 cornerback in the country; the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 48 recruit on 247Sports.com’s composite board. Only two players in the Tigers’ class that year were rated higher than Smith.

As a true freshman, Smith appeared in 10 games. He was credited with four tackles, and was slated for significant playing time in 2017 prior to his decision to leave LSU.