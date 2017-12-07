Navy offensive coordinator may miss Army game after another medical issue arises with his son

The college football world will focus squarely on the annual Army-Navy rivalry game this week but a secondary storyline to the contest is a little more pressing than the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the Midshipmen on Saturday.
The Capital Gazette reports that Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper’s status for the contest is up in the air this week after his son Jarren was hospitalized overnight after doctors found a “potential complication” during a check-up. The 14-year-old has been awaiting a heart transplant for several months following an initial complication that arose after surgery for an abnormally fast heart rhythm.
The elder Jasper missed Wednesday’s practice and no status update was given for the team’s Thursday practice.
The Jaspers’ story has been covered quite a bit this season on the Showtime documentary A Season With Navy Football after Jarren was initially diagnosed during fall camp and all of the subsequent ups and downs that have come since. The family have been a mainstay at the Academy for 18 seasons and Ivin has served as the team’s offensive coordinator for the past decade.
Per the Gazette, if Jasper is unable make it to Philadelphia for the game, running game coordinator Ashley Ingram would move from the sidelines to the Lincoln Financial Field press box and serve as Navy’s play-caller. Hopefully Jarren can recover quickly enough to be able to go home and watch his favorite team close out the regular season on Saturday but, either way, he can probably expect a whole bunch of positive thoughts and prayers from both sidelines of this all important rivalry game.
It seems like it’s becoming routine at Alabama nowadays: take a head coaching job, stick around for the College Football Playoff.
Speaking to reporters at the College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday evening ahead of ESPN’s annual awards show, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban confirmed new Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt will remain with the team as defensive coordinator throughout the team’s playoff run.
Kirby Smart accepted the head-coaching job at Georgia but remained on staff through the team’s title run. Lane Kiffin infamously coached as the Tide’s offensive coordinator during last year’s Peach Bowl semifinal after taking the Florida Atlantic job but missed out on the national title game.
While he will be wearing crimson the next few weeks, Pruitt will still be recruiting and assembling his staff with Tennessee while in Tuscaloosa and, eventually, New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. That makes things slightly more interesting than the time Smart did the same given that the Vols’ biggest annual rival is, you guessed it, Alabama and the two will meet at Neyland Stadium on the third Saturday in October.
The move will also make life a little easier for semifinal opponent Clemson when it comes to game planning too, as the Tigers won the national title in January against Saban and Pruitt down in Tampa.
The college football regular season has wrapped up — save for the Army-Navy game — which means it’s decision time when it comes to declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft for the vast number of players who are thinking about the next level.
While we’ve seen several announcements already from players who are opting to turn pro and skip their bowl game, a new report surfaced on Thursday that Florida’s biggest offensive weapon Antonio Callaway would not be returning to Gainesville to play for new coach Dan Mullen.
Callaway making the jump to the NFL at this point is not exactly surprising to anybody who has followed his story the past year. The 5-foot-10, 190 pound junior missed the entire 2017 season for the Gators after being suspended for this involvement in a felony fraud case and pleaded no contest to a drug charge in the summer. As if that wasn’t enough, he was also reportedly at the center of a pair of Title IX investigations.
Even though there were plenty of concerns off the field with Callaway, there’s no denying that he was one of the few explosive playmakers for the team under Jim McElwain. He started 24 games as a freshman and sophomore with Florida and averaged 15.7 yards a catch with the team, closing his career out with 1,399 yards and 11 total touchdowns. While it was doubtful he was going to be back with the team in 2018, signing with an agent cements his sayonara from college football.
Another down, four to go.
On Nov. 20, Joey Jones, the only head coach the program has ever had, stepped down at South Alabama. Just over two weeks later, the Sun Belt Conference school announced that Steve Campbell has been hired to lead the Jaguars’ football program.
“I was born and raised in this area, just down the road outside of Pensacola, and have always felt that if South Alabama started football it would be a gold mine, a place where the sky is the limit and you can definitely compete for championships at the highest level,” said the 51-year-old Campbell. “Coach Jones did a terrific job of getting the program started and laying a tremendous foundation. This is an opportunity to get back home and, more than that, to take what Joey has started and raise it to the next level and win some championships.”
Campbell comes to USA from Central Arkansas, where he went 33-15 during his four seasons with the FCS school. He’s also previously served as the head coach at Div. II Delta State.
Campbell is taking over a program that will enter just its seventh season as an FBS program next season. In Jones’ last season, the Jaguars went 4-8. They had qualified for a bowl game in two of the previous three seasons.
With Campbell’s hiring, it leaves Kent State, Louisiana, Oregon and Louisiana as the only FBS schools still searching for a head coach.
Not long after Mike Riley was fired as Nebraska’s head coach shortly after the end of the regular season, it was thought that, in some capacity, he could return from whence he came. Today, that officially came to fruition.
In announcing members of his first coaching staff at Oregon State, Jonathan Smith revealed that Riley will join him as an assistant head coach with the Beavers. Appropriately enough, Smith made the announcement via Twitter — with Riley’s reveal being the final slide in the presentation.
This will mark Riley’s third stint in Corvallis. The first two, for a total of 14 seasons, were spent as OSU’s head coach, with Riley abruptly departing the Beavers and his 93-80 record to take over the Cornhuskers in December of 2014. He was fired after going 19-19 in Lincoln.
The move is a brilliant masterstroke for Smith, who is embarking on his first head-coaching job at the FBS level — unless, of course, the Beavers struggle and the restless natives start calling for a third Riley run as OSU’s sideline boss.