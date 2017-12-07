Notre Dame-Syracuse in 2018 to be played at Yankee Stadium

For the second time this decade, it’ll be “play ball” for Notre Dame football at the new Yankee Stadium.

Notre Dame confirmed Thursday that it’s 2018 game against Syracuse will be played at the Bronx home of baseball’s New York Yankees. This meeting will mark the ninth installment of the Shamrock Series — a home game the Fighting Irish turn into a neutral-field matchup — and the second to be played at Yankee Stadium.

The first came in 2010 against Army.

From the release on both football program’s histories at the old and new Yankee Stadiums:

Notre Dame has played 26 games at Yankee Stadium. In addition to the ‘63 meeting with Syracuse, the Irish have played Army (1925-29, 1931-46, 1969, 2010), North Carolina (1949) and Rutgers (2013 Pinstripe Bowl). Syracuse has played seven games at Yankee Stadium. In addition to the ‘63 meeting with the Irish, the Orange defeated Pittsburgh in 1923, NYU in both 1940 and ‘41, Kansas State in 2010 (Pinstripe Bowl) and West Virginia in 2012 (Pinstripe Bowl). Syracuse’s only loss at Yankee Stadium came in 1960 vs. Army.

Since it opened in 2009, the new Yankees home has played host to three regular-season FBS games as well as the annual Pinstripe Bowl, first played in 2010. Two other regular-season games were scheduled for there but weren’t played — Maryland-Rutgers this past season (Yankees postseason run) and Army-Rutgers in 2013 (unspecified conflict).