Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield named AP Player of the Year ahead of other two Heisman finalists

It’s awards season time in college football and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is off to a good start ahead of the sport’s annual awards show on Thursday and the Heisman Trophy presentation next week.

The Sooners star was named 2017 College Football Player of the Year by the Associated Press on Thursday afternoon by a huge margin (51-of-56 first place votes) over Stanford running back Bryce Love and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. Those three are the lone finalists for the Heisman this year and a pretty good indication as to the order they’ll finish in next Saturday.

“I’m on this awards trip right now with a lot of great players from OU and other schools, and every one of them deserves to be recognized. To receive this award is an honor and it’s something just a few years ago I never thought would happen,” Mayfield told the AP. “Obviously I’m very happy and thankful that I’m being recognized with this.”

Mayfield becomes the fourth Oklahoma quarterback to win the award, which dates back to 1998, and joins Josh Heupel (2000), Jason White (2003) and Sam Bradford (2008) as the school’s other winners.

The AP award figures to be the first of many trophies collected by Mayfield on Thursday as he is also a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award — all of which will be handed out during an awards show on ESPN. Something says the school will need to check a few bags to carry the night’s haul back to Norman given how the day started off for their signal-caller.