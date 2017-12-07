One-time starting QB Garrett Smith transferring from Louisiana-Monroe

Louisiana-Monroe’s quarterback room will have one fewer experienced voice heading into the 2018 offseason.

As is ofttimes the case these days, Garrett Smith took to Twitter to announce that, “after much consideration,” he has decided to transfer from the ULM football program. Smith stated he’s already been granted a release from his scholarship; what restrictions were placed on that release are unknown.

Smith will not leave the school until he graduates in May. As a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible at another FBS if that’s the direction in which he wants to head. Additionally, he’ll have two years of eligibility to use.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, he started the first 10 games of the 2015 season before being sidelined for the remainder of the year by injury. Injuries again derailed Smith’s 2016 campaign, this time halfway through the year. That allowed Caleb Evans to take hold of the job, which he didn’t relinquish this season.

A sophomore, Evans put up one of the most statistically prolific passing seasons in Warhawks history. Evans’ age and production likely played a significant role in Smith’s decision to transfer.

Smith finishes his ULM career with 3,854 yards passing, 31 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He also ran for another 632 yards and five touchdowns. All told, he started 17 games during his time with the Warhawks.