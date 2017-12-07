Starting guard Marcus Applefield leaving Rutgers as a grad transfer

Abruptly, and unexpectedly, Rutgers has a hole in the middle of its offensive line to fill.

Wednesday, starting offensive lineman Marcus Applefield took to Twitter to announce that he has chosen to leave RU. No reason for the departure was even hinted at in the lineman’s tweet.

Applefield will be leaving the Scarlet Knight Knights as a graduate transfer, meaning he can use his final season of eligibility in 2018 if he lands at another FBS program.

I would like to thank Rutgers University and the state of New Jersey for the past four years.I’ve had an amazing time and will love my brothers here forever. I have chosen to play my last year at another program.#jerseylove — Marcus Applefield (@applefield71) December 5, 2017

This past season, Applefield started 10 of 12 games at right guard for the Scarlet Knights. All told, he played in 27 games the past three seasons after taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2014.

Each of the last three years, Applefield, a three-star recruit coming out of high school in Florida, was an Academic All-Big Ten selection.