Starting guard Marcus Applefield leaving Rutgers as a grad transfer

By John TaylorDec 7, 2017, 1:31 PM EST
Abruptly, and unexpectedly, Rutgers has a hole in the middle of its offensive line to fill.

Wednesday, starting offensive lineman Marcus Applefield took to Twitter to announce that he has chosen to leave RU.  No reason for the departure was even hinted at in the lineman’s tweet.

Applefield will be leaving the Scarlet Knight Knights as a graduate transfer, meaning he can use his final season of eligibility in 2018 if he lands at another FBS program.

This past season, Applefield started 10 of 12 games at right guard for the Scarlet Knights.  All told, he played in 27 games the past three seasons after taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2014.

Each of the last three years, Applefield, a three-star recruit coming out of high school in Florida, was an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Steve Campbell of FCS Central Arkansas hired by South Alabama to fill coaching vacancy

By John TaylorDec 7, 2017, 3:33 PM EST
Another down, four to go.

On Nov. 20, Joey Jones, the only head coach the program has ever had, stepped down at South Alabama.  Just over two weeks later, the Sun Belt Conference school announced that Steve Campbell has been hired to lead the Jaguars’ football program.

“I was born and raised in this area, just down the road outside of Pensacola, and have always felt that if South Alabama started football it would be a gold mine, a place where the sky is the limit and you can definitely compete for championships at the highest level,” said the 51-year-old Campbell. “Coach Jones did a terrific job of getting the program started and laying a tremendous foundation. This is an opportunity to get back home and, more than that, to take what Joey has started and raise it to the next level and win some championships.”

Campbell comes to USA from Central Arkansas, where he went 33-15 during his four seasons with the FCS school.  He’s also previously served as the head coach at Div. II Delta State.

Campbell is taking over a program that will enter just its seventh season as an FBS program next season.  In Jones’ last season, the Jaguars went 4-8.  They had qualified for a bowl game in two of the previous three seasons.

With Campbell’s hiring, it leaves Kent State, Louisiana, Oregon and Louisiana as the only FBS schools still searching for a head coach.

Fired by Nebraska, Mike Riley quickly returns to coaching… as assistant at Oregon State

By John TaylorDec 7, 2017, 2:55 PM EST
Not long after Mike Riley was fired as Nebraska’s head coach shortly after the end of the regular season, it was thought that, in some capacity, he could return from whence he came.  Today, that officially came to fruition.

In announcing members of his first coaching staff at Oregon State, Jonathan Smith revealed that Riley will join him as an assistant head coach with the Beavers.  Appropriately enough, Smith made the announcement via Twitter — with Riley’s reveal being the final slide in the presentation.

This will mark Riley’s third stint in Corvallis.  The first two, for a total of 14 seasons, were spent as OSU’s head coach, with Riley abruptly departing the Beavers and his 93-80 record to take over the Cornhuskers in December of 2014.  He was fired after going 19-19 in Lincoln.

The move is a brilliant masterstroke for Smith, who is embarking on his first head-coaching job at the FBS level — unless, of course, the Beavers struggle and the restless natives start calling for a third Riley run as OSU’s sideline boss.

Notre Dame-Syracuse in 2018 to be played at Yankee Stadium

By John TaylorDec 7, 2017, 2:34 PM EST
For the second time this decade, it’ll be “play ball” for Notre Dame football at the new Yankee Stadium.

Notre Dame confirmed Thursday that it’s 2018 game against Syracuse will be played at the Bronx home of baseball’s New York Yankees.  This meeting will mark the ninth installment of the Shamrock Series — a home game the Fighting Irish turn into a neutral-field matchup — and the second to be played at Yankee Stadium.

The first came in 2010 against Army.

From the release on both football program’s histories at the old and new Yankee Stadiums:

Notre Dame has played 26 games at Yankee Stadium. In addition to the ‘63 meeting with Syracuse, the Irish have played Army (1925-29, 1931-46, 1969, 2010), North Carolina (1949) and Rutgers (2013 Pinstripe Bowl).

Syracuse has played seven games at Yankee Stadium. In addition to the ‘63 meeting with the Irish, the Orange defeated Pittsburgh in 1923, NYU in both 1940 and ‘41, Kansas State in 2010 (Pinstripe Bowl) and West Virginia in 2012 (Pinstripe Bowl). Syracuse’s only loss at Yankee Stadium came in 1960 vs. Army.

Since it opened in 2009, the new Yankees home has played host to three regular-season FBS games as well as the annual Pinstripe Bowl, first played in 2010.  Two other regular-season games were scheduled for there but weren’t played — Maryland-Rutgers this past season (Yankees postseason run) and Army-Rutgers in 2013 (unspecified conflict).

Tennessee officially hands keys to Vols to Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt

By John TaylorDec 7, 2017, 11:29 AM EST
6 Comments

And on the 25th day, they rested.

On Nov. 12, Tennessee fired Butch Jones, much to the delight of Vols fans far and wide.  Following a coaching search that took nearly a month — one which featured an athletic department coup as part of myriad twists and turns that included several reported snubs on the part of potential candidates — UT officially has its man as it confirmed reports from overnight that Jeremy Pruitt is its new head football coach.

The fact that newly-minted athletic director Phillip Fulmer, a Tennessean who is a walking embodiment of a Vol-For-Lifer, hired a man born in the state of Alabama… played his college football for hated rival Alabama… and comes to Knoxville after spending the past two seasons in Tuscaloosa as Nick Saban‘s defensive coordinator is the perfect resolution to one of the wildest coaching searches in recent memory.

“Six days ago, I mentioned several attributes that I sought to find in the next leader of our football program, and Coach Pruitt meets all criteria” Fulmer said. “I’m certain he appreciates the unique opportunity to lead a program of Tennessee’s caliber. He’s driven to win at the highest level. He will honor our university’s values, operate with integrity and be a role model for our student-athletes.”

Pruitt will be officially introduced at a 6:05 p.m. ET press conference Thursday evening.

In addition to his time at ‘Bama, which included a stint with the Crimson Tide from 2007-12, the 43-year-old Pruitt also served as the coordinator at Georgia (2014-15) and Florida State (2013).  His initial tour with the Tide was his first at the FBS level, outside of a graduate assistant position in 1997… at ‘Bama.

This will mark the first head-coaching position for the 43-year-old Pruitt at any level.

“I know Coach Pruitt will hit the ground running and go to work restoring our program to a championship level,” Fulmer added.

Pruitt will head into this Rocky Top rebuild armed with a six-year contract.  The long-time coordinator will also embark on his head-coaching career with a schedule that features matchups against Florida, at Georgia, at Auburn and, you guessed it, Alabama serving as his first four SEC games.

Just as Kirby Smart did when he accepted the head-coaching job at Georgia two years ago, Pruitt is expected remain at Alabama for however long this playoff run lasts before giving his full and undivided attention to taking over a Tennessee team that just capped the storied football program’s first-ever winless SEC campaign.

With Pruitt’s hiring, three former Saban defensive coordinators are now head coaches in the SEC East — Pruitt, Smart and South Carolina’s Will Muschamp. Additionally, with Pruitt onboard, six of the seven coaches in the division, Florida’s Dan Mullen being the lone exception, are former defensive coordinators.

Finally, as noted by USA Today‘s Dan Wolken, 11 of the 14 head coaches in the conference are currently represented by one man — super-agent Jimmy Sexton.