Duke dismisses starting punter/kicker Austin Parker

A key part of Duke’s special teams has seen his time at the ACC school come to an abrupt end.

The football program announced in a press release Friday afternoon that redshirt sophomore Austin Parker has been dismissed from the Blue Devils team. Per the school, the dismissal is the next step following “his suspension from the institution for violation of university academic policy.”

That suspension hadn’t previously been revealed.

This season, Parker served as the Blue Devils’ starting punter and kicker. Parker led the team in scoring with 84 points in 2017 (17-21 field goals, 33-35 extra points) while also averaging just over 42 yards a punt. Amongst ACC players, Parker currently ranks fourth in field goals per game (1.42), tied for ninth in scoring (7.00 points per game) and 10th in punting average.

Duke will be forced to turn to a new punter and kicker for its Dec. 26 Quick Lanes Bowl matchup with Northern Illinois.