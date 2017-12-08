‘If we can get it worked out,’ Nebraska’s Scott Frost will coach UCF in bowl game

This is at least a mildly interesting development.

After Scott Frost led them to a perfect regular season and AAC championship, UCF earned the Group of Five’s bid to a New Year’s Six Bowl. In between the title win and bowl announcement, however, Frost was hired as the head coach at Nebraska. At the time, all of the sides involved indicated that Frost and his coaching staff, all of whom are following him to Lincoln, would be coaching the Knights in that bowl game.

“We have to figure out exactly how that plays out, but his mind is very focused on preparing this team — this whole staff is — to preparing our team to compete in the bowl,” Frost’s old boss, UCF athletic director Danny White, said last Saturday. “There’s nobody else that can do it. We can’t bring in new coaches and expect to be as competitive as we want to be.”

“He deserves to coach ‘his team,’” Frost’s new boss, Nebraska’s Bill Moos, added.

Less than a week later, however, it appears whether Frost will finish what he started is up in the air.

“I want to,” Frost told al.com at the Home Depot College Football Awards show Thursday night. “We’re trying to work it out so both sides are happy with the arrangement. I had a special group of guys down there at UCF and I want to do everything I can for them.

“So if we can get it worked out, I want to give those guys the best shot to win a game against a really good team in the Peach Bowl.”

Thanks to changes in recruiting, Frost certainly has a tight schedule to navigate.

Frost and most of his staff — Troy Walters was named interim head coach and is overseeing day-to-day operations of the Knights — are recruiting for the Cornhuskers, and will continue to do so right up until the recruiting dead period starts Dec. 17. Unlike in recent cycles, there’s an early signing period that starts on Dec. 20 and goes for 72 hours. After that early signing period ends, there’ll be just a week or so left until No. 10 UCF takes on No. 7 Auburn in the Peach Bowl.