Jerry Sandusky’s son sentenced on sex abuse charges

Like his adoptive father, Jeffrey Sandusky will serve time for the sexual abuse of minors.

Sandusky was arrested on multiple charges in February of this year related to exchanging texts with a teenage girl asking for naked photos and oral sex from a girl who at the time was 15 years of age. In September, one week before he was set to face trial, he pleaded guilty to 14 counts that included statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; photographing, video graphing, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts; and unlawful contact with a minor.

Friday, the Centre Daily Times reported, Sandusky was sentenced to 3½-6 years in state prison. The judge credited him with 299 days served.

Through his attorney, the 41-year-old Sandusky continued to maintain that there was no physical contact with any of his victims.

Jeffrey Sandusky is one of six adopted children of Dottie and Jerry Sandusky, the disgraced former defensive coordinator at Penn State. The elder Sandusky was found guilty on 45 of 48 child-sex abuse charges in June of 2012 and is currently serving a sentence of at least 30 years.