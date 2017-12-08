Mississippi State adding more coaches to staff, including Mark Hudspeth

Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead is busy assembling his staff in Starkville this week. On top of adding a defensive coordinator with SEC coaching experience, Moorhead could also be adding an offensive line coach with ACC coaching experience. He will also reportedly offer a coaching job to former Louisiana-Lafeyette head coach Mark Hudspeth.
According to a report from Football Scoop, Hudspeth will be joining the Mississippi State coaching staff as a tight ends coach. This will be a homecoming of sorts for Hudspeth. Hudspeth previously spent time on the Mississippi State coaching staff form 2009 through 2010 prior to becoming the head coach at Louisiana-Lafayette. His addition to the staff should be a welcome one as Moorhead continues to add quality assistants to his growing football staff in Starkville.
According to Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated, via Twitter, Duke offensive line coach Marcus Johnson could be the latest addition to the coaching staff at Mississippi State.
This is a particularly interesting hire, because Johnson is an alum of Ole Miss (Class of 2004). The former NFL lineman joined the Duke coaching staff in 2011 and has held multiple positions on the football staff over the years under David Cutcliffe. Duke’s offensive line play may not have ever been among the best in the ACC, but Johnson was on a staff that saw Duke play for an ACC championship, and the level of offensive linemen he may be able to work with at Mississippi State could potentially be improved over his units in Durham.
It is also worth noting that Johnson played under former Ole Miss offensive line coach, Matt Luke. Luke was given the full-time head coaching job at Ole Miss after his one-year interim job.
Remember that time Tennessee tried to hire Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano to be the head coach? After fans revolted against the pending coaching hire, Tennessee and Schiano walked away from each other, but there was the thought that Tennessee may still be on the hook for paying Schiano. That may no longer be an issue for the Vols according to a report out of Knoxville.
Jimmy Hyams of WNML reports the memorandum of understanding Tennessee and Schiano agreed to prior to officially signing a full contract may be invalid due to a missing signature. The signature in question belongs to the university’s chief financial officer or the university president. Without those signatures, the MOU could be ruled invalid in any court case regarding the contractual obligations Tennessee has toward Schiano.
As reported by Hyams;
UT Chancellor Beverly Davenport, through spokesman Ryan Robinson, did not sign the MOU. But whether she signed it or not is immaterial, according to UT’s policy.
The policy said the Chancellor only has the authority to sign “delegated contracts’’ – contracts for $100,000 or less. Any contract over $100,000 is considered a non-delegated contract.
To make a non-delegated contract official, it must be signed by UT’s Chief Financial Officer, who is David L. Miller.
This would be good news for Tennessee. The MOU laid out the terms of Schiano’s contract, a six-year deal valued at $4.5 million per year. How much of that contract Schiano would have been entitled to if the document was fully and properly signed without a formal contract being finalized afterward is best left to the legal experts who may be reading. But if this report is accurate, then it is pretty clear that Tennessee dodged another disaster at the hands of former athletics director John Currie.
Tennessee fired Currie in the aftermath of a disaster of a coaching search and named former football coach Phillip Fulmer the new AD. Since then, Tennessee has hired Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt to be the new head coach. Schiano remains Ohio State’s defensive coordinator.
As expected earlier in the day, Oregon has officially named Mario Cristobal as its next head football coach. The announcement making the move official came Friday afternoon with a released statement.
“Mario’s leadership skills, work ethic, and experience makes him a perfect fit to lead the Oregon football program,” Oregon director of athletics Rob Mullens said in a released statement. “He has a passion for Oregon and a vision for our future success, and has made a significant impact on our student-athletes during his time here. We look forward to a great future on the horizon for Ducks under Mario’s leadership.
Cristobal joined the Oregon football program as an offensive assistant under Willie Taggart, who of course has returned to the state of Florida to coach Florida State. Oregon players had been dropping hints online all week about their enthusiasm to be playing for Cristobal, and it is likely they are happy to have Cristobal staying around for the future.
This will be Cristobal’s first head coaching job since 2012, when he was fired by FIU, for some reason. We’re still trying to figure that one out. But life goes on. Cristobal spent some time as an assistant at Alabama under Nick Saban and then one year at Oregon.
Thursday night, the Home Depot College Football Awards show served s a heaping helping of trophy appetizers. Saturday night, the main course,
Baker Mayfield’s official coronation the Heisman Trophy, will be served. In between, dinner etiquette will be contravened as dessert is on the menu later today.
SBNation‘s Piesman Trophy is an award that originated in 2015 that honors, well, fat guys at any level of college football. Specifically, fat guys, i.e. offensive or defensive linemen, who do something with a football in their hands, whether it be run with it or catch it or throw it.
The 2017 version of the Fatty will be announced Friday night, and you can watch it live on SBNation‘s YouTube channel. There are three finalists for this year’s award — St. Francis’ Louie Gartner, Wyoming’s Carl Granderson (pictured, No. 91) and Heidelberg’s Brock Riggs.
For those interested, you can see the plays that earned that hefty trio a spot amongst the finalists, as well as others who were considered, by clicking HERE.
Incidentally, last year’s winner was Pitt’s Brian O’Neill.
A key part of Duke’s special teams has seen his time at the ACC school come to an abrupt end.
The football program announced in a press release Friday afternoon that redshirt sophomore Austin Parker has been dismissed from the Blue Devils team. Per the school, the dismissal is the next step following “his suspension from the institution for violation of university academic policy.”
That suspension hadn’t previously been revealed.
This season, Parker served as the Blue Devils’ starting punter and kicker. Parker led the team in scoring with 84 points in 2017 (17-21 field goals, 33-35 extra points) while also averaging just over 42 yards a punt. Amongst ACC players, Parker currently ranks fourth in field goals per game (1.42), tied for ninth in scoring (7.00 points per game) and 10th in punting average.
Duke will be forced to turn to a new punter and kicker for its Dec. 26 Quick Lanes Bowl matchup with Northern Illinois.