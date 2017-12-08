Oregon names Mario Cristobal head coach

As expected earlier in the day, Oregon has officially named Mario Cristobal as its next head football coach. The announcement making the move official came Friday afternoon with a released statement.

“Mario’s leadership skills, work ethic, and experience makes him a perfect fit to lead the Oregon football program,” Oregon director of athletics Rob Mullens said in a released statement. “He has a passion for Oregon and a vision for our future success, and has made a significant impact on our student-athletes during his time here. We look forward to a great future on the horizon for Ducks under Mario’s leadership.

Cristobal joined the Oregon football program as an offensive assistant under Willie Taggart, who of course has returned to the state of Florida to coach Florida State. Oregon players had been dropping hints online all week about their enthusiasm to be playing for Cristobal, and it is likely they are happy to have Cristobal staying around for the future.

This will be Cristobal’s first head coaching job since 2012, when he was fired by FIU, for some reason. We’re still trying to figure that one out. But life goes on. Cristobal spent some time as an assistant at Alabama under Nick Saban and then one year at Oregon.

Follow @KevinOnCFB