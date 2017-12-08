Oregon names Mario Cristobal head coach

As expected earlier in the day, Oregon has officially named Mario Cristobal as its next head football coach. The announcement making the move official came Friday afternoon with a released statement.
“Mario’s leadership skills, work ethic, and experience makes him a perfect fit to lead the Oregon football program,” Oregon director of athletics Rob Mullens said in a released statement. “He has a passion for Oregon and a vision for our future success, and has made a significant impact on our student-athletes during his time here. We look forward to a great future on the horizon for Ducks under Mario’s leadership.
Cristobal joined the Oregon football program as an offensive assistant under Willie Taggart, who of course has returned to the state of Florida to coach Florida State. Oregon players had been dropping hints online all week about their enthusiasm to be playing for Cristobal, and it is likely they are happy to have Cristobal staying around for the future.
This will be Cristobal’s first head coaching job since 2012, when he was fired by FIU, for some reason. We’re still trying to figure that one out. But life goes on. Cristobal spent some time as an assistant at Alabama under Nick Saban and then one year at Oregon.
Thursday night, the Home Depot College Football Awards show served s a heaping helping of trophy appetizers. Saturday night, the main course,
Baker Mayfield’s official coronation the Heisman Trophy, will be served. In between, dinner etiquette will be contravened as dessert is on the menu later today.
SBNation‘s Piesman Trophy is an award that originated in 2015 that honors, well, fat guys at any level of college football. Specifically, fat guys, i.e. offensive or defensive linemen, who do something with a football in their hands, whether it be run with it or catch it or throw it.
The 2017 version of the Fatty will be announced Friday night, and you can watch it live on SBNation‘s YouTube channel. There are three finalists for this year’s award — St. Francis’ Louie Gartner, Wyoming’s Carl Granderson (pictured, No. 91) and Heidelberg’s Brock Riggs.
For those interested, you can see the plays that earned that hefty trio a spot amongst the finalists, as well as others who were considered, by clicking HERE.
Incidentally, last year’s winner was Pitt’s Brian O’Neill.
A key part of Duke’s special teams has seen his time at the ACC school come to an abrupt end.
The football program announced in a press release Friday afternoon that redshirt sophomore Austin Parker has been dismissed from the Blue Devils team. Per the school, the dismissal is the next step following “his suspension from the institution for violation of university academic policy.”
That suspension hadn’t previously been revealed.
This season, Parker served as the Blue Devils’ starting punter and kicker. Parker led the team in scoring with 84 points in 2017 (17-21 field goals, 33-35 extra points) while also averaging just over 42 yards a punt. Amongst ACC players, Parker currently ranks fourth in field goals per game (1.42), tied for ninth in scoring (7.00 points per game) and 10th in punting average.
Duke will be forced to turn to a new punter and kicker for its Dec. 26 Quick Lanes Bowl matchup with Northern Illinois.
Like his adoptive father, Jeffrey Sandusky will serve time for the sexual abuse of minors.
Sandusky was arrested on multiple charges in February of this year related to exchanging texts with a teenage girl asking for naked photos and oral sex from a girl who at the time was 15 years of age. In September, one week before he was set to face trial, he pleaded guilty to 14 counts that included statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; photographing, video graphing, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts; and unlawful contact with a minor.
Friday, the Centre Daily Times reported, Sandusky was sentenced to 3½-6 years in state prison. The judge credited him with 299 days served.
Through his attorney, the 41-year-old Sandusky continued to maintain that there was no physical contact with any of his victims.
Jeffrey Sandusky is one of six adopted children of Dottie and Jerry Sandusky, the disgraced former defensive coordinator at Penn State. The elder Sandusky was found guilty on 45 of 48 child-sex abuse charges in June of 2012 and is currently serving a sentence of at least 30 years.
This one might raise an eyebrow or two.
Earlier this week, rumors began circulating that Travon McMillian was considering a transfer from Virginia Tech. Friday afternoon, the speculation came to fruition as the running back announced that, after talking with his parents, he has decided to transfer from the Hokies.
McMillian will be leaving Tech as a graduate transfer.
McMillian led the Hokies in rushing this season with 439 yards. However, 2017 continued a trend in which his production decreased every year, going from 1.042 yards as a redshirt freshman to 671 last season. He finishes his Tech career with 16 rushing touchdowns, as well as 35 catches and another seven touchdowns through the air.
A four-star member of Tech’s 2014 recruiting class, McMillian rated as the No. 8 dual-purpose back in the country.