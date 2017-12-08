Oregon reportedly set to name Mario Cristobal head coach

I guess the answer to that question was, yes, the players were indeed heard.

In the post right below this one, we noted that more than 70 playing members of the Oregon football program had signed a petition seeking Mario Cristobal, the team’s interim head coach, to be named as the permanent replacement for Willie Taggart. According to Aaron Fentress of NBC Sports Northwest, Cristobal will become the next Ducks head coach.

Per a university official, an announcement on the status of the search for Taggart’s successor could come as early as today.

Cristobal is in his first season as UO’s co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Prior to that, he was the line coach at Alabama for four years.

This would mark Cristobal’s second stint as a head coach. Prior to his time in Tuscaloosa, Cristobal took over a Florida International program that was 0-12 in its third year of existence and, three years later, had them playing in the first of two straight bowl games. To the surprise of many, he was fired as the Panthers’ coach in 2012.

Cristobal’s first, and perhaps most important, job will be to convince Jim Leavitt to remain at Oregon instead of following Taggart to Florida State. Leavitt, who’s potentially in line to replace Bill Snyder at Kansas State, is in his first season as the Ducks’ defensive coordinator.

If the hiring comes to fruition, there would be no Power Five jobs open at the moment. Three Group of Five openings still need to be filled — Kent State, Louisiana and SMU.