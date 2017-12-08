Reports: Tennessee DC Bob Shoop to take same job at Mississippi State

As Jim Moorhead fills out his first coaching staff at Mississippi State, he’s reportedly adding a coach with very recent familiarity with the SEC.

According to ESPN.com, Moorhead is set to hire Bob Shoop as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator. FootballScoop.com subsequently confirmed the impending development.

Given that the offensive-minded Moorhead comes to Starkville from Penn State and whose coaching career has been limited to the Northeast, it was important for the new head coach to add experienced defensive coaches and assistants as a whole who know their way around the league. In the 51-year-old Shoop, he’s found both.

The past two seasons, Shoop served as the coordinator at Tennessee. From 2011-13, he served in the same capacity at Vanderbilt. Sandwiched in between the two stops in the SEC was a two-year coordinating stint at Penn State.

In 2017, the Vols were 83rd nationally in scoring defense at 29.1 points per game; in 2016, their 29.3 ppg was 73rd. In each season, they were 10th in the SEC in that category.