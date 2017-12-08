Associated Press

Reports: Tennessee DC Bob Shoop to take same job at Mississippi State

By John TaylorDec 8, 2017, 9:39 AM EST
As Jim Moorhead fills out his first coaching staff at Mississippi State, he’s reportedly adding a coach with very recent familiarity with the SEC.

According to ESPN.com, Moorhead is set to hire Bob Shoop as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator.  FootballScoop.com subsequently confirmed the impending development.

Given that the offensive-minded Moorhead comes to Starkville from Penn State and whose coaching career has been limited to the Northeast, it was important for the new head coach to add experienced defensive coaches and assistants as a whole who know their way around the league.  In the 51-year-old Shoop, he’s found both.

The past two seasons, Shoop served as the coordinator at Tennessee.  From 2011-13, he served in the same capacity at Vanderbilt.  Sandwiched in between the two stops in the SEC was a two-year coordinating stint at Penn State.

In 2017, the Vols were 83rd nationally in scoring defense at 29.1 points per game; in 2016, their 29.3 ppg was 73rd.  In each season, they were 10th in the SEC in that category.

Over 70 players sign petition urging Oregon to make Mario Cristobal head coach

By John TaylorDec 8, 2017, 10:56 AM EST
The players have spoken.  Whether they’re heard is another matter entirely.

It’s been three days since Willie Taggart left after one season as Oregon’s head coach to take the same job at Florida State, with a search for Taggart’s replacement commencing even before he officially bolted Eugene for Tallahassee.  In the meantime, Mario Cristobal has taken the reins of the program after being named interim head coach, guiding the Ducks as the search continues and helping them traverse the recruiting trail with the finish line of the first early signing period in sight.

If a sizable chunk of the roster has any say in the matter, however, the co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach will have the interim stripped from his current title and be named the full-time UO head coach.

Not only does Cristobal have the backing of the players, but he would also come to the job armed with head-coaching experience.  Cristobal took over a Florida International program that was 0-12 in its third year of existence and, three years later, had them playing in the first of two straight bowl games.  A controversial firing in 2012 led him to Alabama for four years before he left Tuscaloosa for Eugene in January of this year.

That said, there are a couple of other names still in play for the job, most notably the recently deposed head coach at Texas A&M who many have assumed to be the front-runner from the get-go.

‘If we can get it worked out,’ Nebraska’s Scott Frost will coach UCF in bowl game

By John TaylorDec 8, 2017, 8:44 AM EST
This is at least a mildly interesting development.

After Scott Frost led them to a perfect regular season and AAC championship, UCF earned the Group of Five’s bid to a New Year’s Six Bowl. In between the title win and bowl announcement, however, Frost was hired as the head coach at Nebraska. At the time, all of the sides involved indicated that Frost and his coaching staff, all of whom are following him to Lincoln, would be coaching the Knights in that bowl game.

“We have to figure out exactly how that plays out, but his mind is very focused on preparing this team — this whole staff is — to preparing our team to compete in the bowl,” Frost’s old boss, UCF athletic director Danny White, said last Saturday. “There’s nobody else that can do it. We can’t bring in new coaches and expect to be as competitive as we want to be.”

He deserves to coach ‘his team,’” Frost’s new boss, Nebraska’s Bill Moos, added.

Less than a week later, however, it appears whether Frost will finish what he started is up in the air.

“I want to,” Frost told al.com at the Home Depot College Football Awards show Thursday night. “We’re trying to work it out so both sides are happy with the arrangement. I had a special group of guys down there at UCF and I want to do everything I can for them.

“So if we can get it worked out, I want to give those guys the best shot to win a game against a really good team in the Peach Bowl.”

Thanks to changes in recruiting, Frost certainly has a tight schedule to navigate.

Frost and most of his staff — Troy Walters was named interim head coach and is overseeing day-to-day operations of the Knights — are recruiting for the Cornhuskers, and will continue to do so right up until the recruiting dead period starts Dec. 17.  Unlike in recent cycles, there’s an early signing period that starts on Dec. 20 and goes for 72 hours.  After that early signing period ends, there’ll be just a week or so left until No. 10 UCF takes on No. 7 Auburn in the Peach Bowl.

South Carolina’s Hayden Hurst declares for the NFL draft

By John TaylorDec 8, 2017, 6:59 AM EST
For the second time in his life, Hayden Hurst will be a part of a professional sports draft pool.

Using the social media website that’s become the norm for announcements from college football players, Hurst confirmed via Twitter that he will leave South Carolina early and make himself available for the 2018 NFL draft.  The tight end had one season of eligibility remaining.

In 2016, Hurst set a single-season school record for tight ends with 48 receptions; he’s followed that up with 41 thus far this season — and we added “thus far” as he will play in the Gamecocks’ bowl game.  For his career, he has 97 catches for 1,240 yards and three touchdowns.

Following the 2017 regular season, the 24-year-old junior was a unanimous first-team All-SEC selection.

In 2012, he was selected in the 17th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.  Following a three-year professional career in which he never made it out of the low minors, he walked on to the USC team in the summer of 2015.

Baker Mayfield cleans up at Home Depot College Football Awards

By John TaylorDec 7, 2017, 9:10 PM EST
Thursday night was a veritable smorgasbord of awards as ESPN shone a bright spotlight on a who’s who of the 2017 college football season.

At the 27th annual Home Depot College Football Awards show, originating again this year from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, more than a dozen awards were handed out on the night. Arguably the highlight of the night — outside of the awarding of the Disney Spirit Award that for some reason made the room extremely dusty — was the announcement of the winner of the prestigious Walter Camp Player of the Year honor, and that came in the “pregame” show.

Last year’s winner, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, was seeking to become just the fourth two-time winner of the award, joining USC’s O.J. Simpson, 1967-68; Ohio State’s Archie Griffin, 1974-75; and Texas’ Colt McCoy, 2008-09.  It wasn’t to be, however, as Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield became the fourth Sooner and first since Josh Heupel in 2000 to win the acclaimed honor.

Mayfield wasn’t done there, however, as he also took home the equally prestigious Maxwell Award, which dates back to 1937 and goes to the top player in college football, as well as the Davey O’Brien Award, given out annually to the nation’s best quarterback since 1981.  Just as he wasn’t done after he won the Camp Award, he’s likely not done collecting hardware as he’s the overwhelming favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy Saturday night.

Some additional tidbits — and one must-watch video — from the night before getting on to the full roster of winners:

  • Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick became the third player to win the Bednarik and Thorpe Awards in the same year, joining Michigan’s Charles Woodson and LSU’s Patrick Peterson.
  • Houston’s Ed Oliver became the first defensive player (Pitt’s Aaron Donald) to win the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman since 2013 and just the sixth in the last 24 years.  All six of those players were defensive tackles; the last nose tackle to win the honor was Arizona’s Rob Waldrop in 1993.
  • Ohio State has won the last two Rimington Awards for nation’s best center — Billy Price this season, Pat Elflein last year.
  • Auburn’s Daniel Carlson was a three-time finalist for the Lou Groza Award, and ends his collegiate career as a three-time non-winner as Matt Gay of Utah took home the honor for the nation’s top kicker.  Gay is the third straight kicker from the Pac-12 — Arizona State’s Zane Gonzalez last season, UCLA’s Ka’imi Fairbairn in 2015 — to win the Groza.  The junior, who walked on to the team in summer camp this year before earning a scholarship in October, is the first Ute to win the award.
  • Four consecutive Australians have won the Ray Guy Award for the nation’s best punter.  Texas’ Michael Dickson is the latest, joining Utah’s Tom Hackett in 2014 and 2015 and Utah’s Mitch Wishnowsky in 2016.  Wishnowsky nearly made it four in a row for the Utes as he was a finalist for this year’s award.
  • With James Washington‘s win, Oklahoma State has now claimed three Biletnikoff Awards, the most of any school since it was first presented in 1994.  Just two Cowboys won those awards, though, as Justin Blackmon became the only player to win twice when he grabbed back-to-back Biletnikoffs in 2010-11.

Below are all the awards that were presented on the evening, with the full acknowledgment that a couple of the winners have previously been announced.

(Winners are in bold, listed along with the rest of the finalists)

WALTER CAMP PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Saquon Barkley, Penn State (Jr.)
Lamar Jackson, Louisville (Jr.)
Bryce Love, Stanford (Jr.)
Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma (Sr.)
Rashaad Penny, San Diego State (Sr.)

MAXWELL AWARD
(Player of the Year)
Saquon Barkley, Penn State (Jr.)
Bryce Love, Stanford (Jr.)
Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma (Sr.)

CHUCK BEDNARIK AWARD
(Defensive Player of the Year)
Bradley Chubb, NC State (Sr.)
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (Jr.)
Roquan Smith, Georgia (Jr. )

FRED BILETNIKOFF AWARD
(Outstanding Receiver)
Michael Gallup, Colorado State (Sr.)
David Sills V, West Virginia (Jr.)
James Washington, Oklahoma State (Sr.)

LOU GROZA AWARD
(Outstanding Placekicker)
Daniel Carlson, Auburn (Sr.)
Dominik Eberle, Utah State (So.)
Matt Gay, Utah (Jr.)

RAY GUY AWARD
(Punter of the Year)
Michael Dickson, Texas (Jr.)
JK Scott, Alabama (Sr.)
Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah (Jr.)

DAVEY O’BRIEN AWARD
(Best Quarterback)
J.T. Barrett, Ohio State (Sr.)
Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma (Sr.)
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State (Sr.)

OUTLAND TROPHY
(Most Outstanding Interior Lineman)
Orlando Brown, Oklahoma (Jr.)
Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame (Sr.)
Ed Oliver, Houston (So.)

JIM THORPE AWARD
(Best Defensive Back)
DeShon Elliott, Texas (Jr.)
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (Jr.)
Josh Jackson, Iowa (Jr.)

DOAK WALKER AWARD
(Best Running Back)
Saquon Barkley, Penn State (Jr.)
Bryce Love, Stanford (Jr.)
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (Fr.)

JOHN MACKEY AWARD
(Best Tight End)
Mark Andrews, Oklahoma (Jr.)
Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin (Sr.)
Mike Gesicki, Penn State (Sr.)

RIMINGTON TROPHY
(Best center)
Bradley Bozeman, Alabama (Sr.)
Will Clapp, LSU (Jr.)
Billy Price, Ohio State (Sr.)

HOME DEPOT COACH OF THE YEAR
Scott Frost, UCF

WUERFFEL TROPHY
(Community Service)
Blaise Taylor, Arkansas State (Sr.)
Courtney Love, Kentucky (Sr.)
Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame (Sr.)