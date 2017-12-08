South Carolina’s Hayden Hurst declares for the NFL draft

For the second time in his life, Hayden Hurst will be a part of a professional sports draft pool.

Using the social media website that’s become the norm for announcements from college football players, Hurst confirmed via Twitter that he will leave South Carolina early and make himself available for the 2018 NFL draft. The tight end had one season of eligibility remaining.

Much love to everyone who has helped me along the way. Can’t wait to see where life takes me…forever thankful, forever to thee🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/2jEeRwsuC3 — Hayden Hurst (@h_hurst81) December 7, 2017

In 2016, Hurst set a single-season school record for tight ends with 48 receptions; he’s followed that up with 41 thus far this season — and we added “thus far” as he will play in the Gamecocks’ bowl game. For his career, he has 97 catches for 1,240 yards and three touchdowns.

Following the 2017 regular season, the 24-year-old junior was a unanimous first-team All-SEC selection.

In 2012, he was selected in the 17th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Following a three-year professional career in which he never made it out of the low minors, he walked on to the USC team in the summer of 2015.