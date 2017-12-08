Travon McMillian, Virginia Tech’s leading rusher, leaving Hokies as graduate transfer

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

This one might raise an eyebrow or two.

Earlier this week, rumors began circulating that Travon McMillian was considering a transfer from Virginia Tech. Friday afternoon, the speculation came to fruition as the running back announced that, after talking with his parents, he has decided to transfer from the Hokies.

McMillian will be leaving Tech as a graduate transfer.

McMillian led the Hokies in rushing this season with 439 yards. However, 2017 continued a trend in which his production decreased every year, going from 1.042 yards as a redshirt freshman to 671 last season. He finishes his Tech career with 16 rushing touchdowns, as well as 35 catches and another seven touchdowns through the air.

A four-star member of Tech’s 2014 recruiting class, McMillian rated as the No. 8 dual-purpose back in the country.