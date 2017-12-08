Getty Images

Travon McMillian, Virginia Tech’s leading rusher, leaving Hokies as graduate transfer

By John TaylorDec 8, 2017, 1:44 PM EST
This one might raise an eyebrow or two.

Earlier this week, rumors began circulating that Travon McMillian was considering a transfer from Virginia Tech.  Friday afternoon, the speculation came to fruition as the running back announced that, after talking with his parents, he has decided to transfer from the Hokies.

McMillian will be leaving Tech as a graduate transfer.

McMillian led the Hokies in rushing this season with 439 yards.  However, 2017 continued a trend in which his production decreased every year, going from 1.042 yards as a redshirt freshman to 671 last season.  He finishes his Tech career with 16 rushing touchdowns, as well as 35 catches and another seven touchdowns through the air.

A four-star member of Tech’s 2014 recruiting class, McMillian rated as the No. 8 dual-purpose back in the country.

Jerry Sandusky’s son sentenced to 3½-6 years on sex abuse charges

Associated Press
By John TaylorDec 8, 2017, 2:54 PM EST
Like his adoptive father, Jeffrey Sandusky will serve time for the sexual abuse of minors.

Sandusky was arrested on multiple charges in February of this year related to exchanging texts with a teenage girl asking for naked photos and oral sex from a girl who at the time was 15 years of age. In September, one week before he was set to face trial, he pleaded guilty to 14 counts that included statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; photographing, video graphing, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts; and unlawful contact with a minor.

Friday, the Centre Daily Times reported, Sandusky was sentenced to 3½-6 years in state prison.  The judge credited him with 299 days served.

Through his attorney, the 41-year-old Sandusky continued to maintain that there was no physical contact with any of his victims.

Jeffrey Sandusky is one of six adopted children of Dottie and Jerry Sandusky, the disgraced former defensive coordinator at Penn State.  The elder Sandusky was found guilty on 45 of 48 child-sex abuse charges in June of 2012 and is currently serving a sentence of at least 30 years.

UTEP special teams coordinator Don Yanowsky arrested for DWI


By John TaylorDec 8, 2017, 1:01 PM EST
This time around, it’s a coach who is the trigger for a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

In early November, UTEP’s student newspaper, The Prospector, has reported, special teams coordinator Don Yanowsky was arrested for driving while intoxicated.  The arrest came in the early morning hours of the same day the team was scheduled to travel to Murfreesboro for a Nov. 4 game against Middle Tennessee State.

According to the school’s athletic director, Yanowsky has been permitted to continue in his position as an initial blood test proved inconclusive.

“At the time of coach Yanowsky’s arrest, he submitted to a blood test,” Bob Stull told the El Paso Times. “The results were inconclusive. We agreed to allow him to continue coaching while awaiting the results of the police investigation. As of right now, we have not received those results.”

El Paso Proud, meanwhile, has published some of the details surrounding the arrest:

According to court documents, Yanowsky, 58, was stopped by an El Paso Police officer for not signaling a lane change as he traveling in the 3800 block of N. Mesa near Sun Bowl drive in the early hours of Nov. 3.

During the stop, the officer claims he smelled alcohol coming from Yanowsky and he had red, bloodshot eyes. During questioning, Yanowsky allegedly admitted to having “2-3 beers” at Pellican’s restaurant about 40 minutes before being stopped by police according to the court documents.

Yanowsky, also the Miners’ recruiting coordinator, has spent the last two seasons at UTEP.

Wednesday, UTEP confirmed that Dana Dimel had been named as head coach to replace Sean Kugler, who resigned in early OctoberMike Price, who came out of retirement to serve as interim head coach, announced at the end of the regular season that he is returning to comfortable confines of retirement.

(Tip O’ the Cap: ArrestNation.com)

Oregon reportedly set to name Mario Cristobal head coach


By John TaylorDec 8, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
2 Comments

I guess the answer to that question was, yes, the players were indeed heard.

In the post right below this one, we noted that more than 70 playing members of the Oregon football program had signed a petition seeking Mario Cristobal, the team’s interim head coach, to be named as the permanent replacement for Willie Taggart.  According to Aaron Fentress of NBC Sports Northwest, Cristobal will become the next Ducks head coach.

Per a university official, an announcement on the status of the search for Taggart’s successor could come as early as today.

Cristobal is in his first season as UO’s co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.  Prior to that, he was the line coach at Alabama for four years.

This would mark Cristobal’s second stint as a head coach.  Prior to his time in Tuscaloosa, Cristobal took over a Florida International program that was 0-12 in its third year of existence and, three years later, had them playing in the first of two straight bowl games.  To the surprise of many, he was fired as the Panthers’ coach in 2012.

Cristobal’s first, and perhaps most important, job will be to convince Jim Leavitt to remain at Oregon instead of following Taggart to Florida State.  Leavitt, who’s potentially in line to replace Bill Snyder at Kansas State, is in his first season as the Ducks’ defensive coordinator.

If the hiring comes to fruition, there would be no Power Five jobs open at the moment.  Three Group of Five openings still need to be filled — Kent State, Louisiana and SMU.

Over 70 players sign petition urging Oregon to make Mario Cristobal head coach


By John TaylorDec 8, 2017, 10:56 AM EST
The players have spoken.  Whether they’re heard is another matter entirely.

It’s been three days since Willie Taggart left after one season as Oregon’s head coach to take the same job at Florida State, with a search for Taggart’s replacement commencing even before he officially bolted Eugene for Tallahassee.  In the meantime, Mario Cristobal has taken the reins of the program after being named interim head coach, guiding the Ducks as the search continues and helping them traverse the recruiting trail with the finish line of the first early signing period in sight.

If a sizable chunk of the roster has any say in the matter, however, the co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach will have the interim stripped from his current title and be named the full-time UO head coach.

Not only does Cristobal have the backing of the players, but he would also come to the job armed with head-coaching experience.  Cristobal took over a Florida International program that was 0-12 in its third year of existence and, three years later, had them playing in the first of two straight bowl games.  A controversial firing in 2012 led him to Alabama for four years before he left Tuscaloosa for Eugene in January of this year.

That said, there are a couple of other names still in play for the job, most notably the recently deposed head coach at Texas A&M who many have assumed to be the front-runner from the get-go.