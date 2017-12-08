UTEP special teams coordinator Don Yanowsky arrested for DWI

This time around, it’s a coach who is the trigger for a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

In early November, UTEP’s student newspaper, The Prospector, has reported, special teams coordinator Don Yanowsky was arrested for driving while intoxicated. The arrest came in the early morning hours of the same day the team was scheduled to travel to Murfreesboro for a Nov. 4 game against Middle Tennessee State.

According to the school’s athletic director, Yanowsky has been permitted to continue in his position as an initial blood test proved inconclusive.

“At the time of coach Yanowsky’s arrest, he submitted to a blood test,” Bob Stull told the El Paso Times. “The results were inconclusive. We agreed to allow him to continue coaching while awaiting the results of the police investigation. As of right now, we have not received those results.”

El Paso Proud, meanwhile, has published some of the details surrounding the arrest:

According to court documents, Yanowsky, 58, was stopped by an El Paso Police officer for not signaling a lane change as he traveling in the 3800 block of N. Mesa near Sun Bowl drive in the early hours of Nov. 3. During the stop, the officer claims he smelled alcohol coming from Yanowsky and he had red, bloodshot eyes. During questioning, Yanowsky allegedly admitted to having “2-3 beers” at Pellican’s restaurant about 40 minutes before being stopped by police according to the court documents.

Yanowsky, also the Miners’ recruiting coordinator, has spent the last two seasons at UTEP.

Wednesday, UTEP confirmed that Dana Dimel had been named as head coach to replace Sean Kugler, who resigned in early October. Mike Price, who came out of retirement to serve as interim head coach, announced at the end of the regular season that he is returning to comfortable confines of retirement.

(Tip O’ the Cap: ArrestNation.com)