UTEP special teams coordinator Don Yanowsky arrested for DWI

By John TaylorDec 8, 2017, 1:01 PM EST
This time around, it’s a coach who is the trigger for a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

In early November, UTEP’s student newspaper, The Prospector, has reported, special teams coordinator Don Yanowsky was arrested for driving while intoxicated.  The arrest came in the early morning hours of the same day the team was scheduled to travel to Murfreesboro for a Nov. 4 game against Middle Tennessee State.

According to the school’s athletic director, Yanowsky has been permitted to continue in his position as an initial blood test proved inconclusive.

“At the time of coach Yanowsky’s arrest, he submitted to a blood test,” Bob Stull told the El Paso Times. “The results were inconclusive. We agreed to allow him to continue coaching while awaiting the results of the police investigation. As of right now, we have not received those results.”

El Paso Proud, meanwhile, has published some of the details surrounding the arrest:

According to court documents, Yanowsky, 58, was stopped by an El Paso Police officer for not signaling a lane change as he traveling in the 3800 block of N. Mesa near Sun Bowl drive in the early hours of Nov. 3.

During the stop, the officer claims he smelled alcohol coming from Yanowsky and he had red, bloodshot eyes. During questioning, Yanowsky allegedly admitted to having “2-3 beers” at Pellican’s restaurant about 40 minutes before being stopped by police according to the court documents.

Yanowsky, also the Miners’ recruiting coordinator, has spent the last two seasons at UTEP.

Wednesday, UTEP confirmed that Dana Dimel had been named as head coach to replace Sean Kugler, who resigned in early OctoberMike Price, who came out of retirement to serve as interim head coach, announced at the end of the regular season that he is returning to comfortable confines of retirement.

(Tip O’ the Cap: ArrestNation.com)

By John TaylorDec 8, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
I guess the answer to that question was, yes, the players were indeed heard.

In the post right below this one, we noted that more than 70 playing members of the Oregon football program had signed a petition seeking Mario Cristobal, the team’s interim head coach, to be named as the permanent replacement for Willie Taggart.  According to Aaron Fentress of NBC Sports Northwest, Cristobal will become the next Ducks head coach.

Per a university official, an announcement on the status of the search for Taggart’s successor could come as early as today.

Cristobal is in his first season as UO’s co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.  Prior to that, he was the line coach at Alabama for four years.

This would mark Cristobal’s second stint as a head coach.  Prior to his time in Tuscaloosa, Cristobal took over a Florida International program that was 0-12 in its third year of existence and, three years later, had them playing in the first of two straight bowl games.  To the surprise of many, he was fired as the Panthers’ coach in 2012.

Cristobal’s first, and perhaps most important, job will be to convince Jim Leavitt to remain at Oregon instead of following Taggart to Florida State.  Leavitt, who’s potentially in line to replace Bill Snyder at Kansas State, is in his first season as the Ducks’ defensive coordinator.

If the hiring comes to fruition, there would be no Power Five jobs open at the moment.  Three Group of Five openings still need to be filled — Kent State, Louisiana and SMU.

Over 70 players sign petition urging Oregon to make Mario Cristobal head coach

By John TaylorDec 8, 2017, 10:56 AM EST
The players have spoken.  Whether they’re heard is another matter entirely.

It’s been three days since Willie Taggart left after one season as Oregon’s head coach to take the same job at Florida State, with a search for Taggart’s replacement commencing even before he officially bolted Eugene for Tallahassee.  In the meantime, Mario Cristobal has taken the reins of the program after being named interim head coach, guiding the Ducks as the search continues and helping them traverse the recruiting trail with the finish line of the first early signing period in sight.

If a sizable chunk of the roster has any say in the matter, however, the co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach will have the interim stripped from his current title and be named the full-time UO head coach.

Not only does Cristobal have the backing of the players, but he would also come to the job armed with head-coaching experience.  Cristobal took over a Florida International program that was 0-12 in its third year of existence and, three years later, had them playing in the first of two straight bowl games.  A controversial firing in 2012 led him to Alabama for four years before he left Tuscaloosa for Eugene in January of this year.

That said, there are a couple of other names still in play for the job, most notably the recently deposed head coach at Texas A&M who many have assumed to be the front-runner from the get-go.

Reports: Tennessee DC Bob Shoop to take same job at Mississippi State

By John TaylorDec 8, 2017, 9:39 AM EST
2 Comments

As Jim Moorhead fills out his first coaching staff at Mississippi State, he’s reportedly adding a coach with very recent familiarity with the SEC.

According to ESPN.com, Moorhead is set to hire Bob Shoop as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator.  FootballScoop.com subsequently confirmed the impending development.

Given that the offensive-minded Moorhead comes to Starkville from Penn State and whose coaching career has been limited to the Northeast, it was important for the new head coach to add experienced defensive coaches and assistants as a whole who know their way around the league.  In the 51-year-old Shoop, he’s found both.

The past two seasons, Shoop served as the coordinator at Tennessee.  From 2011-13, he served in the same capacity at Vanderbilt.  Sandwiched in between the two stops in the SEC was a two-year coordinating stint at Penn State.

In 2017, the Vols were 83rd nationally in scoring defense at 29.1 points per game; in 2016, their 29.3 ppg was 73rd.  In each season, they were 10th in the SEC in that category.

‘If we can get it worked out,’ Nebraska’s Scott Frost will coach UCF in bowl game

By John TaylorDec 8, 2017, 8:44 AM EST
6 Comments

This is at least a mildly interesting development.

After Scott Frost led them to a perfect regular season and AAC championship, UCF earned the Group of Five’s bid to a New Year’s Six Bowl. In between the title win and bowl announcement, however, Frost was hired as the head coach at Nebraska. At the time, all of the sides involved indicated that Frost and his coaching staff, all of whom are following him to Lincoln, would be coaching the Knights in that bowl game.

“We have to figure out exactly how that plays out, but his mind is very focused on preparing this team — this whole staff is — to preparing our team to compete in the bowl,” Frost’s old boss, UCF athletic director Danny White, said last Saturday. “There’s nobody else that can do it. We can’t bring in new coaches and expect to be as competitive as we want to be.”

He deserves to coach ‘his team,’” Frost’s new boss, Nebraska’s Bill Moos, added.

Less than a week later, however, it appears whether Frost will finish what he started is up in the air.

“I want to,” Frost told al.com at the Home Depot College Football Awards show Thursday night. “We’re trying to work it out so both sides are happy with the arrangement. I had a special group of guys down there at UCF and I want to do everything I can for them.

“So if we can get it worked out, I want to give those guys the best shot to win a game against a really good team in the Peach Bowl.”

Thanks to changes in recruiting, Frost certainly has a tight schedule to navigate.

Frost and most of his staff — Troy Walters was named interim head coach and is overseeing day-to-day operations of the Knights — are recruiting for the Cornhuskers, and will continue to do so right up until the recruiting dead period starts Dec. 17.  Unlike in recent cycles, there’s an early signing period that starts on Dec. 20 and goes for 72 hours.  After that early signing period ends, there’ll be just a week or so left until No. 10 UCF takes on No. 7 Auburn in the Peach Bowl.