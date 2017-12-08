Want some awards dessert? Take a bite of the Piesman Trophy

Thursday night, the Home Depot College Football Awards show served s a heaping helping of trophy appetizers. Saturday night, the main course, Baker Mayfield’s official coronation the Heisman Trophy, will be served. In between, dinner etiquette will be contravened as dessert is on the menu later today.

SBNation‘s Piesman Trophy is an award that originated in 2015 that honors, well, fat guys at any level of college football. Specifically, fat guys, i.e. offensive or defensive linemen, who do something with a football in their hands, whether it be run with it or catch it or throw it.

The 2017 version of the Fatty will be announced Friday night, and you can watch it live on SBNation‘s YouTube channel. There are three finalists for this year’s award — St. Francis’ Louie Gartner, Wyoming’s Carl Granderson (pictured, No. 91) and Heidelberg’s Brock Riggs.

For those interested, you can see the plays that earned that hefty trio a spot amongst the finalists, as well as others who were considered, by clicking HERE.

Incidentally, last year’s winner was Pitt’s Brian O’Neill.