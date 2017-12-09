Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Army beats Navy on missed last-second field goal, wins Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy

By Kevin McGuireDec 9, 2017, 6:36 PM EST
Navy (6-6) came within mere feet of avoiding a second-straight loss to Army (9-3), but a last-second field goal fell just shy of crossing the goal post as time expired in a snowy Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia. As Bennett Moehring‘s 48-yard field goal attempt fell short, Army fans rushed the field for the second straight season following a victory over Navy, celebrating a 14-13 victory by making snow angels on the field and singing their alma mater second.

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry rushed for a game-high 250 yards and a touchdown to help Navy take a 13-7 lead into the fourth quarter, but Ahmad Bradshaw and Army’s running game scored the only points in the fourth quarter. Bradshaw’s one-yard touchdown run with 5:10 to play gave Army its first lead since running the opening possession in for a touchdown at the start o the game. Darnell Woolfolk did the honors to get the game started.

The biggest play of the game for Navy was a 68-yard touchdown run in the second quarter by Perry. Perry also had a 46-yard run in the snow on the first possession of the second half, to help setup a field goal for the Midshipmen.

As expected, this was a game built on the running game. Army did not even attempt a pass until the second half, when Bradshaw completed a 20-yard gain to Calen Holt. The drive, however, ended with a missed field goal at the start of the fourth quarter. As a result, Navy held on to a 13-7 lead. But Navy was unable to tack on any extra points, and a handful of self-inflicted penalties on the final drive may have come back to bite Navy on the last-second field goal attempt.

Navy is now 10-1 in the Army-Navy Game when played in Lincoln Financial Field. Army had not beaten Navy in Philadelphia since the game was played in Veterans Stadium. This is also the first time Army has had back-to-back wins in the series since winning five straight from 1992 through 1996. Army is now hoping to earn its first 10-win season since 1996, when Army went 10-2.

Army also won the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 1996 by virtue of beating both Air Force and Navy. Army has now won the trophy, which was presented by United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, for the seventh time in the history of the three-way trophy.

Next year’s Army-Navy Game will return to Philadelphia on Dec. 8, 2018. But the 2017 season will now continue for both service academies. Army will face San Diego State on the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas on Dec. 23. Navy will play Virginia in the Military Bowl (played in Navy’s football stadium) on Dec. 28.

Barry Odom receives two-year extension from Missouri

Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 9, 2017, 3:31 PM EST
More than satisfied with the in-season turnaround of the football program in 2017, Missouri has extended the contract of Barry Odom by two years. The school announced the contract extension Saturday, locking in Odom through the 2023 season with the new extension.

“I am excited for the future of this program, as we have made positive steps over the course of the last two years,” Odom said. “I am so appreciative of my team and staff; they continually work together to make Mizzou Football a great representative of our University.

The contract extension still has to formally be approved by the university board and president, but that should be merely a formality. The financial details of Odom’s contract will remain in place as previously agreed to, but it is noted Odom would be eligible to receive a cut of the ticket sales if Missouri makes enough on tickets.

“According to the MOU, in any season during the agreement that ticket revenue from Mizzou home football games exceeds $11.7M, Odom will receive an amount equal to 20% of that amount,” a statement from the school explains.

Odom is losing a few caches to other jobs this season but is making adjustments to provide some stability after losing Josh Heupel to be UCF’s head coach.

Georgia DT Trenton Thompson hints at return on Instagram

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 9, 2017, 2:25 PM EST
Because we live in an age were even the most veiled and coded messages on Twitter and Facebook and Instagram most be broken down to decipher the hidden meaning, it would seem Georgia defensive tackle Trenton Thompson is suggesting a possible return for the 2018 season.

That would seem to make some sense because he has been slowed by various injury concerns this season and may not have the highest draft stock if he decided to leave early for the NFL this spring. In a post on his Instagram account, Thompson posted a photo of himself with the caption “Looking ahead,” accompanied by a hashtag suggesting his plans to stick around for another year, his senior season.

Looking ahead! #UGA19 #SeniorSoon 👁

A post shared by Big Trent (@78_flow) on

If Thompson s indeed coming back for another season at Georgia, the Bulldogs could benefit by having him pad the depth on the line a bit.

Meanwhile, Georgia continues to look forward to their Rose Bowl matchup against Oklahoma in one of the two College Football Playoff semifinals on January 1.

Army defends internal investigation regarding Ahmad Bradshaw’s 2014 accusation of rape

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 9, 2017, 1:20 PM EST
A day before the Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia, a report about an alleged sexual abuse case in 2014 against Army quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw was published by The Daily Beast. An internal investigation by officials in West Point concluded Bradshaw and a female cadet had consensual sexual relationship. Army’s latest response to the story  defends the initial investigation’s findings and conclusion amid the report from The Daily Beast.

“The Army takes all allegations of sexual assault seriously, and every allegation of sexual assault is thoroughly investigated,” the statement said, per USA Today. “The Army and The US Military Academy are aware that sexual assault allegations from a single incident were made against Cadet Bradshaw in 2014 and that the allegations were thoroughly investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. The investigation concluded that the allegations against Cadet Bradshaw were unfounded and the case was closed.”

Bradshaw had previously been suspended from team activities while the investigation was ongoing at the time. When he left the program for a brief period of time in 2016, it was said to be for some administrative stuff, which turned out to be something regarding academic integrity according to The Daily Beast report.

Bradshaw will play for Army this afternoon in the 118th playing of the Army-Navy Game. He comes into the game with 1,472 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for the 8-3 Black Knights, looking for their second straight win over Navy.