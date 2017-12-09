Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Army defends internal investigation regarding Ahmad Bradshaw’s 2014 accusation of rape

Dec 9, 2017
A day before the Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia, a report about an alleged sexual abuse case in 2014 against Army quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw was published by The Daily Beast. An internal investigation by officials in West Point concluded Bradshaw and a female cadet had consensual sexual relationship. Army’s latest response to the story  defends the initial investigation’s findings and conclusion amid the report from The Daily Beast.

“The Army takes all allegations of sexual assault seriously, and every allegation of sexual assault is thoroughly investigated,” the statement said, per USA Today. “The Army and The US Military Academy are aware that sexual assault allegations from a single incident were made against Cadet Bradshaw in 2014 and that the allegations were thoroughly investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. The investigation concluded that the allegations against Cadet Bradshaw were unfounded and the case was closed.”

Bradshaw had previously been suspended from team activities while the investigation was ongoing at the time. When he left the program for a brief period of time in 2016, it was said to be for some administrative stuff, which turned out to be something regarding academic integrity according to The Daily Beast report.

Bradshaw will play for Army this afternoon in the 118th playing of the Army-Navy Game. He comes into the game with 1,472 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for the 8-3 Black Knights, looking for their second straight win over Navy.

Report: Josh Heupel bringing Glen Elarbee with him to UCF

Dec 9, 2017
Looks like Josh Heupel is sticking with some familiar faces as he gets himself settled in Orlando. As the new head coach of the Knights puts together his coaching staff, it appears he will be bringing another member of the Missouri coaching staff with him. According to a report from Gabe DeArmond, offensive line coach Glen Elarbee will be heading to UCF to coach an unconfirmed position.

A similar report from Football Scoop suggested the same, and it also held off on reporting Elarbee will be the offensive coordinator.

Either way, a coach getting a new head coaching job often lends to surrounding himself with coaches he is both familiar with and brings experience to the table. Elarbee checks both of those boxes off for Heupel as he moves to UCF to be the head coach.

Starting Colorado State safety Jordan Fogal granted sixth season

Dec 9, 2017
Jordan Fogal‘s long and winding collegiate journey hasn’t come to an end just yet.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo confirmed Friday that Fogal has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA.  The fifth-year senior will take advantage of that additional season in 2018, and do so with the Rams.

“It’s just a good feeling, just to know for sure you get to come back and play another year,” the defensive back said according to the Reporter-Herald. “Leading up to this, it was kinda iffy, is this going to be my last game, not knowing. But just getting that news, it clarifies everything. It’s a good feeling knowing I get to come back and play.”

Fogal spent his first two seasons (2013-2014) of college football at the JUCO level, losing most of one of those seasons to an ACL tear.  After transferring to Utah, he missed all but three games of his first season with the Utes because of a second knee injury.  After playing in eight games for the Pac-12 school in 2016, Fogal transferred to CSU in May of this year.

In his first year with the Rams, Fogal’s started every game at free safety and is currently second on the team in tackles.

Heart condition forces WR James Robinson to end career at Florida

Dec 8, 2017
A heralded recruit with a headline-making past even before he got to Gainesville, James Robinson has seen his playing career at Florida come to an end before it ever really got started.

In early September, doctors diagnosed the true freshman with a heart abnormality.  Further genetic testing in mid-October, UF stated at the time, wasn’t expected to yield any results for at least another month.  Friday, those results were made public, first cryptically by the player on Twitter…

… and then specifically by the football program in a statement that confirmed the wide receiver has not been medically cleared to play football at the university.

After a thorough evaluation by doctors from across the country and our medical staff, it has been determined that James Robinson will not be medically cleared to play football at the University of Florida. The University Athletic Association has offered their support to James and his family during this very difficult time.

The combination of the health concern and off-field issues means that Robinson never suited up or took the field for the Gators.

Because of an August citation for marijuana, Robinson was suspended for the season opener.  The fact that Robinson even made it to the Gainesville campus to be suspended initially served as somewhat of a surprise.

The four-star recruit was arrested for a pot possession offense during an official visit to Ohio State in late January of this year. As a result of his arrest, Florida reportedly was set to prevent the Gators from adding Robinson to their recruiting class.  However, he did end up signing with the Gators this past February and was the team’s second-highest-rated recruit, behind only offensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton.

Attorney says Oklahoma RB Rodney Anderson, accused of rape, passed three-hour polygraph test

Getty Images
Dec 8, 2017
While inadmissible in a court of law, this latest development is certain to have, if the attorney involved has anything to say about it, some kind of an effect on the court of public opinion.

The attorney for Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson confirmed to multiple media outlets Friday that his client passed a three-hour lie detector test administered to him this past week by a retired FBI polygraph examiner. Bill Brown, the retired FBI investigator who has reportedly performed in excess of 3,500 such polygraph exams, was hired by Derek Chance, Anderson’s attorney, to administer the test.

Earlier this week, a woman filed for an emergency order of protection against Anderson; additional details subsequently emerged, with the woman describing the player in a written statement to the court as the “alleged rapist” and herself as the “victim of rape.”

The alleged assault occurred Nov. 16, with the alleged victim claiming that she began recalling details of the alleged attack the weekend of Dec. 2 as she was speaking to a friend.

“This week, we have worked to demonstrate Mr. Anderson’s innocence,” Anderson’s attorney said in a statement. “That work included a polygraph examination of Mr. Anderson. The examination was conducted Tuesday afternoon by retired FBI polygraph examiner Bill Brown.

“As expected, the results showed Mr. Anderson is honest and truthful in his denial of the allegations. As our work continues toward a final resolution, Mr. Anderson is incredibly thankful for the generous and overwhelming outpouring of support he has received from friends and family.”

In the statement presented to the court, the alleged victim claimed that she met Anderson at one bar on the night of Nov. 16 and then went with him to a second bar.  While she had intended to take an Uber ride home, the woman, she claimed, allowed Anderson to take her home at the insistence of his friends. “[Anderson] knows where I live and I’m scared for my safety,” the alleged victim claimed in the filing seeking the order of protection.

Thus far, neither the university nor the football program have offered any type of public statement on the situation.

Anderson currently leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground.  He’s also caught 16 passes for 283 yards and another five touchdowns coming out of the backfield.

No. 2 Oklahoma is set to face No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day, with the winner facing the Clemson-Alabama winner for the right to play for the 2017 College Football Playoff championship.

A hearing on the protective order has been scheduled for Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. ET.