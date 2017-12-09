Army defends internal investigation regarding Ahmad Bradshaw’s 2014 accusation of rape

A day before the Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia, a report about an alleged sexual abuse case in 2014 against Army quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw was published by The Daily Beast. An internal investigation by officials in West Point concluded Bradshaw and a female cadet had consensual sexual relationship. Army’s latest response to the story defends the initial investigation’s findings and conclusion amid the report from The Daily Beast.

“The Army takes all allegations of sexual assault seriously, and every allegation of sexual assault is thoroughly investigated,” the statement said, per USA Today. “The Army and The US Military Academy are aware that sexual assault allegations from a single incident were made against Cadet Bradshaw in 2014 and that the allegations were thoroughly investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. The investigation concluded that the allegations against Cadet Bradshaw were unfounded and the case was closed.”

Bradshaw had previously been suspended from team activities while the investigation was ongoing at the time. When he left the program for a brief period of time in 2016, it was said to be for some administrative stuff, which turned out to be something regarding academic integrity according to The Daily Beast report.

Bradshaw will play for Army this afternoon in the 118th playing of the Army-Navy Game. He comes into the game with 1,472 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for the 8-3 Black Knights, looking for their second straight win over Navy.