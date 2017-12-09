Barry Odom receives two-year extension from Missouri

More than satisfied with the in-season turnaround of the football program in 2017, Missouri has extended the contract of Barry Odom by two years. The school announced the contract extension Saturday, locking in Odom through the 2023 season with the new extension.

“I am excited for the future of this program, as we have made positive steps over the course of the last two years,” Odom said. “I am so appreciative of my team and staff; they continually work together to make Mizzou Football a great representative of our University.

The contract extension still has to formally be approved by the university board and president, but that should be merely a formality. The financial details of Odom’s contract will remain in place as previously agreed to, but it is noted Odom would be eligible to receive a cut of the ticket sales if Missouri makes enough on tickets.

“According to the MOU, in any season during the agreement that ticket revenue from Mizzou home football games exceeds $11.7M, Odom will receive an amount equal to 20% of that amount,” a statement from the school explains.

Odom is losing a few caches to other jobs this season but is making adjustments to provide some stability after losing Josh Heupel to be UCF’s head coach.