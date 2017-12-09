Georgia DT Trenton Thompson hints at return on Instagram

Because we live in an age were even the most veiled and coded messages on Twitter and Facebook and Instagram most be broken down to decipher the hidden meaning, it would seem Georgia defensive tackle Trenton Thompson is suggesting a possible return for the 2018 season.

That would seem to make some sense because he has been slowed by various injury concerns this season and may not have the highest draft stock if he decided to leave early for the NFL this spring. In a post on his Instagram account, Thompson posted a photo of himself with the caption “Looking ahead,” accompanied by a hashtag suggesting his plans to stick around for another year, his senior season.

Looking ahead! #UGA19 #SeniorSoon 👁 A post shared by Trenton Thompson (@godflow_78) on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:57pm PST

If Thompson s indeed coming back for another season at Georgia, the Bulldogs could benefit by having him pad the depth on the line a bit.

Meanwhile, Georgia continues to look forward to their Rose Bowl matchup against Oklahoma in one of the two College Football Playoff semifinals on January 1.