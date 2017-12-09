Navy leading Army in snowy and run-heavy Army-Navy Game

With the snow falling in Philadelphia, the Army-Navy Game has been quite the scene to soak in. It has also been about as efficiently played as you might expect from Army and Navy. Navy leads Army 10-7 at the end of the first half in a packed Lincoln Financial Field as the snow continues to fall.

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry ripped off a 68-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to give the Midshipmen a 10-7 lead. Big plays have been the highlight of Perry’s 2017 season.

That was Malcolm Perry's fourth touchdown this year of 65 or more yards. 3 rushing and 1 receiving — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) December 9, 2017

The first quarter took just about 30 minutes to play as the teams ran 25 straight plays on the ground, with Army taking the opening drive of the game for a touchdown and Navy settling for a field goal on the other end. Army capped the opening drive with a touchdown run by Darnell Woolfolk. The only thing that really slowed the game down in the first quarter was a Navy timeout before the field goal by Bennett Moehring, and that may have been called just to clean off the spot on the field the kick would take place.

Including today, there have been 9,455 games played between FBS teams since 2005. Today’s Army-Navy matchup is the only game over that span in which neither team attempted a pass in the 1st quarter. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 9, 2017

Army snapped s 14-game losing streak to Navy last season. The Black Knights will have some work to do in the second half to make it back-to-back wins against the Midshipmen. Since the opening drive, Army has been forced to punt on three straight possessions.