Navy leading Army in snowy and run-heavy Army-Navy Game

With the snow falling in Philadelphia, the Army-Navy Game has been quite the scene to soak in. It has also been about as efficiently played as you might expect from Army and Navy. Navy leads Army 10-7 at the end of the first half in a packed Lincoln Financial Field as the snow continues to fall.
Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry ripped off a 68-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to give the Midshipmen a 10-7 lead. Big plays have been the highlight of Perry’s 2017 season.
The first quarter took just about 30 minutes to play as the teams ran 25 straight plays on the ground, with Army taking the opening drive of the game for a touchdown and Navy settling for a field goal on the other end. Army capped the opening drive with a touchdown run by Darnell Woolfolk. The only thing that really slowed the game down in the first quarter was a Navy timeout before the field goal by Bennett Moehring, and that may have been called just to clean off the spot on the field the kick would take place.
Army snapped s 14-game losing streak to Navy last season. The Black Knights will have some work to do in the second half to make it back-to-back wins against the Midshipmen. Since the opening drive, Army has been forced to punt on three straight possessions.
More than satisfied with the in-season turnaround of the football program in 2017, Missouri has extended the contract of Barry Odom by two years. The school announced the contract extension Saturday, locking in Odom through the 2023 season with the new extension.
“I am excited for the future of this program, as we have made positive steps over the course of the last two years,” Odom said. “I am so appreciative of my team and staff; they continually work together to make Mizzou Football a great representative of our University.
The contract extension still has to formally be approved by the university board and president, but that should be merely a formality. The financial details of Odom’s contract will remain in place as previously agreed to, but it is noted Odom would be eligible to receive a cut of the ticket sales if Missouri makes enough on tickets.
“According to the MOU, in any season during the agreement that ticket revenue from Mizzou home football games exceeds $11.7M, Odom will receive an amount equal to 20% of that amount,” a statement from the school explains.
Odom is losing a few caches to other jobs this season but is making adjustments to provide some stability after losing Josh Heupel to be UCF’s head coach.
Because we live in an age were even the most veiled and coded messages on Twitter and Facebook and Instagram most be broken down to decipher the hidden meaning, it would seem Georgia defensive tackle Trenton Thompson is suggesting a possible return for the 2018 season.
That would seem to make some sense because he has been slowed by various injury concerns this season and may not have the highest draft stock if he decided to leave early for the NFL this spring. In a post on his Instagram account, Thompson posted a photo of himself with the caption “Looking ahead,” accompanied by a hashtag suggesting his plans to stick around for another year, his senior season.
If Thompson s indeed coming back for another season at Georgia, the Bulldogs could benefit by having him pad the depth on the line a bit.
Meanwhile, Georgia continues to look forward to their Rose Bowl matchup against Oklahoma in one of the two College Football Playoff semifinals on January 1.
A day before the Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia, a report about an alleged sexual abuse case in 2014 against Army quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw was published by The Daily Beast. An internal investigation by officials in West Point concluded Bradshaw and a female cadet had consensual sexual relationship. Army’s latest response to the story defends the initial investigation’s findings and conclusion amid the report from The Daily Beast.
“The Army takes all allegations of sexual assault seriously, and every allegation of sexual assault is thoroughly investigated,” the statement said, per USA Today. “The Army and The US Military Academy are aware that sexual assault allegations from a single incident were made against Cadet Bradshaw in 2014 and that the allegations were thoroughly investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. The investigation concluded that the allegations against Cadet Bradshaw were unfounded and the case was closed.”
Bradshaw had previously been suspended from team activities while the investigation was ongoing at the time. When he left the program for a brief period of time in 2016, it was said to be for some administrative stuff, which turned out to be something regarding academic integrity according to The Daily Beast report.
Bradshaw will play for Army this afternoon in the 118th playing of the Army-Navy Game. He comes into the game with 1,472 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for the 8-3 Black Knights, looking for their second straight win over Navy.
Looks like Josh Heupel is sticking with some familiar faces as he gets himself settled in Orlando. As the new head coach of the Knights puts together his coaching staff, it appears he will be bringing another member of the Missouri coaching staff with him. According to a report from Gabe DeArmond, offensive line coach Glen Elarbee will be heading to UCF to coach an unconfirmed position.
A similar report from Football Scoop suggested the same, and it also held off on reporting Elarbee will be the offensive coordinator.
Either way, a coach getting a new head coaching job often lends to surrounding himself with coaches he is both familiar with and brings experience to the table. Elarbee checks both of those boxes off for Heupel as he moves to UCF to be the head coach.