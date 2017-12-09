Starting Colorado State safety Jordan Fogal granted sixth season

While inadmissible in a court of law, this latest development is certain to have, if the attorney involved has anything to say about it, some kind of an effect on the court of public opinion.

The attorney for Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson confirmed to multiple media outlets Friday that his client passed a three-hour lie detector test administered to him this past week by a retired FBI polygraph examiner. Bill Brown, the retired FBI investigator who has reportedly performed in excess of 3,500 such polygraph exams, was hired by Derek Chance, Anderson’s attorney, to administer the test.

Earlier this week, a woman filed for an emergency order of protection against Anderson; additional details subsequently emerged, with the woman describing the player in a written statement to the court as the “alleged rapist” and herself as the “victim of rape.”

The alleged assault occurred Nov. 16, with the alleged victim claiming that she began recalling details of the alleged attack the weekend of Dec. 2 as she was speaking to a friend.

“This week, we have worked to demonstrate Mr. Anderson’s innocence,” Anderson’s attorney said in a statement. “That work included a polygraph examination of Mr. Anderson. The examination was conducted Tuesday afternoon by retired FBI polygraph examiner Bill Brown.

“As expected, the results showed Mr. Anderson is honest and truthful in his denial of the allegations. As our work continues toward a final resolution, Mr. Anderson is incredibly thankful for the generous and overwhelming outpouring of support he has received from friends and family.”

In the statement presented to the court, the alleged victim claimed that she met Anderson at one bar on the night of Nov. 16 and then went with him to a second bar. While she had intended to take an Uber ride home, the woman, she claimed, allowed Anderson to take her home at the insistence of his friends. “[Anderson] knows where I live and I’m scared for my safety,” the alleged victim claimed in the filing seeking the order of protection.

Thus far, neither the university nor the football program have offered any type of public statement on the situation.

Anderson currently leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He’s also caught 16 passes for 283 yards and another five touchdowns coming out of the backfield.

No. 2 Oklahoma is set to face No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day, with the winner facing the Clemson-Alabama winner for the right to play for the 2017 College Football Playoff championship.

A hearing on the protective order has been scheduled for Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. ET.