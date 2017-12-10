Getty Images

Texas hires TCU AD Chris Del Conte

By Zach BarnettDec 10, 2017
Texas has hired TCU athletics director Chris Del Conte to fill the same role, the school announced Saturday.

Del Conte will oversee both the men’s and women’s athletics department, an authority that Mike PerrinSteve Patterson and even DeLoss Dodds (in his later years) did not have. Texas president Greg Fenves made the announcement in a letter to UT stakeholders on the university’s website.

Many Longhorns see Texas Athletics as a “front door” to the university — an entry point that draws thousands to campus, connects students, alumni and fans to one another, and brings out Longhorn pride. Our student-athletes embody UT’s values on the field, and our coaches represent us to the world as they improve the lives of countless players.

So it is essential that the Athletics Department be guided by a strategic, forward-thinking leader who supports students, elevates the university and strengthens the Longhorn Nation’s ties to the Forty Acres. I am delighted to announce that I have found just that person in Chris Del Conte.

Chris will begin this week as UT’s vice president and athletics director. I will introduce him at a news conference on campus Monday.

Del Conte said goodbye to TCU in a statement on his Twitter account.

Del Conte replaces long-term interim Perrin, who served nearly two and a half years after Patterson was fired 18 months onto the job. Though he did not hire the incredibly successful TCU football coach Gary Patterson and baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle, his support has allowed both programs to flourish in the Big 12. TCU boasts the state’s highest-ranked football team, and its baseball program has reached the College World Series in four straight seasons. Del Conte did hire Jamie Dixon from Pittsburgh to fix the basketball program, and a team that was the worst in the Big 12 won the NIT last season and sits at No. 20 in the AP poll today.

He was ranked as the second-best athletics director in the country in an anonymous Sports Illustrated poll of 10 ADs in August. Said one of Del Conte’s peers: “He’s got the gift of gab and he really understands the big picture.”

Del Conte worked with Tom Herman at Rice, and the pair will be expected to lock arms to rebuild the Longhorns’ football program. Additionally, Del Conte will be asked to oversee the construction of a new basketball arena and to shepherd the university through the coming shifts in the twin tectonic plates supporting college athletics — television rights and conference alignment. The Big 12’s grant of rights contract expires in the middle of the next decade, and Del Conte will be tasked with finding Texas the right home, whether it be in the Big 12 or elsewhere.

His contract will last seven years with a salary starting at $1.3 million, and he will be introduced in a press conference on Monday.

Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield wins 2017 Heisman Trophy

By Kevin McGuireDec 9, 2017
As the 2017 season continued to play on, it became more and more apparent Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield would be winning the Heisman Trophy. On Saturday night in New York, the inevitable result became official. Mayfield was named the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner by the Heisman Trust during a ceremony in the PlayStation Theater in Times Square of New York City.

Mayfield beat out Stanford running back Bryce Love and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner. He becomes the sixth Heisman Trophy winner in Oklahoma history, officially moving the Sooners into a tie for second-most all-time Heisman Trophy winners with USC (USC has actually had seven Heisman Trophy winners, but Reggie Bush had his Heisman Trophy officially vacated, thus reducing USC’s official count to six).

Mayfield received 2,398 total point sin the voting. Love received 1,300 points, and last year’s Heisman winner (Jackson) received 793 points. Mayfield received 732 first-place votes.

  1. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma – 2,398 points (732 first-place votes)
  2. Bryce Love, Stanford –  1,300 points (75 first-place votes)
  3. Lamar Jackson, Louisville – 793 points (47 first-place votes)
  4. Saquon Barkley, Penn State – 304 points (15 first-place votes)
  5. Rashaad Penny, San Diego State – 175 points (7 first-place votes)
  6. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin – 58 points (2 first-place votes)
  7. Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State – 56 points (2 first-place votes)
  8. McKenzie Milton, UCF – 54 points (4 first-place votes)
  9. Kerryon Johnson, Auburn – 45 points (0 first-place votes)
  10. Roquan Smith, Georgia – 38 points (3 first-place votes)

Only Ohio State and Notre Dame have more Heisman Trophy winners in the history of the award. The Buckeyes and Irish each have seven winners in Heisman Trophy history. Oklahoma fans will also take pride in knowing the Sooners now have three Heisman Trophy winners since the last Texas Longhorn player won the award (Ricky Williams in 1998).

The most recent Oklahoma player to win the Heisman Trophy before Mayfield was Sam Bradford in 2008 and Jason White in 2003. Officially, Oklahoma is the first school to have three Heisman Trophy winners in the 21st century (again, USC is also in this category if not for the Reggie Bush Heisman). Mayfield is also the first Heisman Trophy winner from the Big 12 since Robert Griffin III of Baylor won the award in 2011. Among power conferences, the Big Ten owns the longest Heisman Trophy drought; the last Big Ten Heisman Trophy winner was Troy Smith of Ohio State in 2006.

Mayfield will now attempt to become the second Heisman Trophy winner of the College Football Playoff era to lead his team to a national championship. Heisman Trophy winners are 1-1 in the national championship game in the playoff era. Oregon’s Marcus Mariota lost to Ohio State in the first playoff national championship game, but Alabama’s Derrick Henry captured a national title against Clemson in the second season of the playoff. Jackson and Louisville did not reach the playoff a year ago.

Army beats Navy on missed last-second field goal, wins Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy

By Kevin McGuireDec 9, 2017
Navy (6-6) came within mere feet of avoiding a second-straight loss to Army (9-3), but a last-second field goal fell just shy of crossing the goal post as time expired in a snowy Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia. As Bennett Moehring‘s 48-yard field goal attempt fell short, Army fans rushed the field for the second straight season following a victory over Navy, celebrating a 14-13 victory by making snow angels on the field and singing their alma mater second.

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry rushed for a game-high 250 yards and a touchdown to help Navy take a 13-7 lead into the fourth quarter, but Ahmad Bradshaw and Army’s running game scored the only points in the fourth quarter. Bradshaw’s one-yard touchdown run with 5:10 to play gave Army its first lead since running the opening possession in for a touchdown at the start o the game. Darnell Woolfolk did the honors to get the game started.

The biggest play of the game for Navy was a 68-yard touchdown run in the second quarter by Perry. Perry also had a 46-yard run in the snow on the first possession of the second half, to help setup a field goal for the Midshipmen.

As expected, this was a game built on the running game. Army did not even attempt a pass until the second half, when Bradshaw completed a 20-yard gain to Calen Holt. The drive, however, ended with a missed field goal at the start of the fourth quarter. As a result, Navy held on to a 13-7 lead. But Navy was unable to tack on any extra points, and a handful of self-inflicted penalties on the final drive may have come back to bite Navy on the last-second field goal attempt.

Navy is now 10-1 in the Army-Navy Game when played in Lincoln Financial Field. Army had not beaten Navy in Philadelphia since the game was played in Veterans Stadium. This is also the first time Army has had back-to-back wins in the series since winning five straight from 1992 through 1996. Army is now hoping to earn its first 10-win season since 1996, when Army went 10-2.

Army also won the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 1996 by virtue of beating both Air Force and Navy. Army has now won the trophy, which was presented by United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, for the seventh time in the history of the three-way trophy.

Next year’s Army-Navy Game will return to Philadelphia on Dec. 8, 2018. But the 2017 season will now continue for both service academies. Army will face San Diego State on the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas on Dec. 23. Navy will play Virginia in the Military Bowl (played in Navy’s football stadium) on Dec. 28.

Navy leading Army in snowy and run-heavy Army-Navy Game

By Kevin McGuireDec 9, 2017
With the snow falling in Philadelphia, the Army-Navy Game has been quite the scene to soak in. It has also been about as efficiently played as you might expect from Army and Navy. Navy leads Army 10-7 at the end of the first half in a packed Lincoln Financial Field as the snow continues to fall.

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry ripped off a 68-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to give the Midshipmen a 10-7 lead. Big plays have been the highlight of Perry’s 2017 season.

The first quarter took just about 30 minutes to play as the teams ran 25 straight plays on the ground, with Army taking the opening drive of the game for a touchdown and Navy settling for a field goal on the other end. Army capped the opening drive with a touchdown run by Darnell Woolfolk. The only thing that really slowed the game down in the first quarter was a Navy timeout before the field goal by Bennett Moehring, and that may have been called just to clean off the spot on the field the kick would take place.

Army snapped s 14-game losing streak to Navy last season. The Black Knights will have some work to do in the second half to make it back-to-back wins against the Midshipmen. Since the opening drive, Army has been forced to punt on three straight possessions.

Barry Odom receives two-year extension from Missouri

By Kevin McGuireDec 9, 2017
More than satisfied with the in-season turnaround of the football program in 2017, Missouri has extended the contract of Barry Odom by two years. The school announced the contract extension Saturday, locking in Odom through the 2023 season with the new extension.

“I am excited for the future of this program, as we have made positive steps over the course of the last two years,” Odom said. “I am so appreciative of my team and staff; they continually work together to make Mizzou Football a great representative of our University.

The contract extension still has to formally be approved by the university board and president, but that should be merely a formality. The financial details of Odom’s contract will remain in place as previously agreed to, but it is noted Odom would be eligible to receive a cut of the ticket sales if Missouri makes enough on tickets.

“According to the MOU, in any season during the agreement that ticket revenue from Mizzou home football games exceeds $11.7M, Odom will receive an amount equal to 20% of that amount,” a statement from the school explains.

Odom is losing a few caches to other jobs this season but is making adjustments to provide some stability after losing Josh Heupel to be UCF’s head coach.