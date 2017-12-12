Getty Images

Jack Cichy won’t seek sixth season, leaves Wisconsin for NFL

By John TaylorDec 12, 2017, 11:34 AM EST
One snakebitten Wisconsin linebacker has decided to call it a career, at least when it comes to the Badgers.

Jack Cichy announced in a Players’ Tribune article Tuesday that he will be leaving UW and making himself available for the 2018 NFL draft.  The fifth-year senior could’ve, because of injuries, applied for a sixth season of eligibility.

“I’m excited for what’s to come, but I can tell you that deciding to leave Madison was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Cichy wrote. “This place has become my home. …

“I’m a Badger for life.”

Projected to be one of the top linebackers in the Big Ten this season, Cichy was instead sidelined for the entire year after suffering a torn ACL during summer camp this past August.  Last season, Cichy started the first seven games for the Badgers before going down with a torn pectoral muscle that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.  Despite missing nearly half the season, he was still named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

All told, he started 11 games during his time in Madison, which began as a walk-on in 2013.

Sonny Dykes to coach new team, SMU, in bowl game vs. old team, Louisiana Tech

By John TaylorDec 12, 2017, 12:48 PM EST
This is something you don’t see every day, in a couple of ways.

Monday night, SMU confirmed reports that had surfaced earlier in the day that Sonny Dykes has been named as the Mustangs’ new head football coach.  Dykes replaces Chad Morris, who left for the same job at Arkansas late last week.

At an introductory press conference Tuesday afternoon, Dykes’ new boss, athletic director Rick Hart, revealed that the new coach will get to work immediately as he will coach the Mustangs in their bowl game Dec. 20.  Dykes will immediately begin assembling his coaching staff to help in preparation for the Frisco Bowl.

And SMU’s opponent in the Frisco Bowl?  Louisiana Tech, which Dykes was the head coach of from 2010-12.  After going 22-15 in three years at Tech, he left for the same job at Cal in December of 2012.  He went 19-30 with the Bears before being fired after his fourth season in 2016.

Ace recruiter Tim Brewster following Jimbo Fisher to A&M

By John TaylorDec 12, 2017, 11:08 AM EST
Tim Brewster is taking his Twitter act — and recruiting talents — to College Station.

The top recruiter announced on his personal Twitter account Tuesday morning that he will be joining Jimbo Fisher‘s coaching staff at Texas A&M.  Fisher left as the head coach at Florida State earlier this month for the same job at A&M.

Brewster spent four years on Fisher’s FSU staff, serving as the Seminoles’ tight ends coach.  From 1998-2001, he served in the same role for Mack Brown at Texas.

Brewster had one prior stint in the SEC, at Mississippi State in 2012 where he was the Bulldogs wide receivers coach.  He was the head coach at Minnesota from 2007-2010, compiling a 15-30 record before being fired midway through his fourth season.

Former Georgia QB Jacob Park transferring from Iowa State too

By John TaylorDec 12, 2017, 10:30 AM EST
Jacob Park‘s winding collegiate football journey has taken yet another twist.

The quarterback confirmed to the Des Moines Register that he has decided to transfer from Iowa State and continue his playing career elsewhere.  The football program has granted Park, who will be leaving as a graduate, a release from his scholarship, although there’s no word on what if any restrictions were attached.

The development comes a little over two months after Park took a sudden leave of absence due to what were described as “unspecified medical concerns.” Park confirmed to the Register that he was facing a one-game suspension after testing positive for marijuana prior to his sabbatical.

From the newspaper’s report:

He said the challenge of balancing school, football, fatherhood and living with the mother of his child became overwhelming. Park also said he failed a drug test because of marijuana usage and was facing a one-game suspension that was supposed to have been served against Oklahoma on Oct. 7.

Park said he talked to Iowa State’s staff about his marijuana usage. The night before the suspension was supposed to be served, Iowa State announced Park had taken an indefinite leave from the team to “work through some personal health issues.”

“It was not something that was very easy to deal with when you have so much high-pressure situations that you’re being put into as I do,” Park said Monday. “And it’s a coping mechanism that I understand now is not acceptable and that I’m still working on this to this day.

Park had started the first four games of the 2017 season for the Cyclones in his second year in Ames.  In his first season at ISU, he became the full-time starter in the latter portion of the 2016 season.  During his time with the Cyclones, he completed nearly 60 percent of his passes for 2,971 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.  He also ran for a pair of touchdowns in that span.

If the move on comes to fruition, Park will be working on his fourth collegiate program in less than four years.

A four-star member of Georgia’s 2014 recruiting class, Park was rated as the No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of South Carolina; and the No. 229 player overall according to Rivals.com.  Park worked mainly with the scout team during his only season with the Bulldogs.

In mid-June of 2015, it was confirmed that Park would be transferring from Georgia.  After spending the 2015 season at the junior college level, Park transferred to ISU in February of 2016.

Greg Schiano was set to make nearly $28 million over six years as Tennessee’s head coach

Associated Press
By John TaylorDec 12, 2017, 9:03 AM EST
An ugly, very public backlash ended up causing some significant damage to Greg Schiano‘s bank account.

247Sports.com obtained the full Memorandum of Understanding between Schiano and the University of Tennessee, with the MOU revealing that UT was set to sign the Ohio State defensive coordinator to a six-year contract worth a total of $27 million; ESPN.com puts the number closer to $28 million. Schiano would’ve been paid $4.4 million in his first year as the Vols head coach.

However, Schiano was never officially hired as UT’s head coach after a certain segment of the fanbase used social media and other means to very vociferously object to the hiring based on Schiano’s (flimsy) connection to the Jerry Sandusky scandal at Penn State. That backlash forced the university to reverse course on Schiano, setting the stage for an embarrassing series of snubs — and the athletic director working on a deal with Mike Leach one night only to be fired the next day — over the next couple of weeks before settling on Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt as its next head coach.

It was reported back in late November that UT chancellor Beverly Davenport never signed the MOU, casting doubt on Schiano’s ability to seek any type of legal relief over the university backing out of the deal. It was further clarified earlier this month that the MOU, which was signed by Schiano as well as then-athletic director John Currie, needed to be signed by the university’s Chief Financial Officer to be valid; CFO David Miller never put his Herbie Hancock on the document, seemingly making it invalid if Schiano’s side decided to pursue a court case.

Should Schiano seek legal recourse through a lawsuit and ultimately win, though, it could prove to be very costly for UT. From ESPN:

If [Schiano] believes he was in fact hired, and then fired without cause, he would be owed 75 percent of the contract, which would equal $20.7 million.

Pruitt will make $3.8 million in his first year as UT’s head coach. Schiano made $700,000 (pre-bonus) as OSU’s coordinator this season, and is expected to get a bump in pay for 2018 that should get him to at least $800,000.