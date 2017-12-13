Baylor reportedly losing QB Zach Smith to transfer

Two-thirds of the way through a one-win season, Zach Smith lost his job as the starting quarterback at Baylor. Nearly three weeks later, it appears the sophomore has decided to ply his future football wares elsewhere.

According to ESPN Radio‘s Central Texas affiliate, Smith will be transferring from the Bears football program. An official announcement, either from the player or the team or both, is expected to go down at some point in the not-too-distant future.

I've learned sophomore QB @thezach_smith has decided to transfer from #Baylor and will make it official soon. He's begun the process of getting his release. Smith, was 221-397 passing for 2,997-yards, 21-TD's in 19-games after a record-breaking career at Grandview HS. #CFB #NCAA — David Smoak (@DavidSmoak) December 13, 2017

As a true freshman, Smith started the last four games of the 2016 season because of an injury to starter Seth Russell. He started six games this past season before true freshman Charlie Brewer started the last four. Brewer is now the only scholarship quarterback the Bears have on their roster.

Smith will leave Waco having thrown for 2,997 yards and 21 touchdowns. The highlight of his career was a 463-yard, four-touchdown performance in an eight-point loss to Oklahoma this past September.