Colorado State inks Mike Bobo to three-year contract extension

Just a little more than halfway through his original deal, Mike Bobo is getting a contractual attaboy.

Colorado State announced Thursday that Bobo has signed a three-year contract extension with the university. Bobo’s original’s deal was set to run through the 2020 season; this new deal extends him out through the 2022 season.

Under the extension, Bobo’s pay for the 2018 season will increase from $1.65 million to $1.8 million. For the remainder of the contract, he’ll be due raises of $100,000 annually.

“Mike Bobo has developed a strong foundation for our football program,” a statement from athletic director Joe Parker began. “His leadership and focus on creating an environment where young people can grow in their academic and athletic pursuits is the essence of intercollegiate athletics. We have shared championship aspirations for our program and continuity is an extremely important element to chartering the path toward achieving those aspirations.”

Through nearly three full seasons at CSU, Bobo has guided the Rams to seven wins each season, with this year’s bowl game still to be played. He is the first head coach in the football program’s history to reach a bowl game in each of his first three seasons.

The legendary Sonny Lubick is the only other CSU coach to lead the Rams to bowl games three seasons in a row.

“I am very grateful for the confidence shown in me by both Joe Parker and Tony Frank,” the former Georgia offensive coordinator said. “It is humbling and gratifying to be able to show my commitment to Colorado State University with the signing of this extension. I’m thankful for the terrific support of our fans and alumni, and the Fort Collins community that has welcomed my family and me, and has made us feel at home here. I would also like to thank the outstanding student-athletes and coaches in our program, as well as the university community for all of their hard work, support and investment in our football program. To see our new on-campus stadium become a reality is something we all are very proud of.”