Minnesota assistant Ed Warinner tweets he’s ‘never been contacted’ about Kent State job

You just have to love the vagaries of the annual coaching rumor mill.

The offensive line coach and running-game coordinator at Minnesota, Ed Warinner has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Paul Haynes as the head coach at Kent State. In fact, just yesterday, the former Ohio State and Notre Dame assistant had been labeled as a “strong candidate” for the opening.

Thursday night, however, FootballScoop.com tweeted that Warinner is no longer a candidate.

Hearing Ed Warinner no longer a candidate for Kent State head job…. thinking this one should be wrapped up very soon….https://t.co/ppxU2CWIrn — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) December 15, 2017

Less than 20 minutes after that tweet, Warinner took to his personal Twitter to confirm he is not only not a candidate for the job but claimed that he has “never been contacted by anyone involved with the school.” Left unsaid is whether those representing or associated with him had been in contact with the university.

I wanted to comment regarding Kent State. I am not a candidate and have never been contacted by anyone involved with the school. We have Bright Future and an Elite 2018 class here at the University of Minn 🚣‍♀️🚣‍♀️🚣‍♀️ Ski-U-Mah pic.twitter.com/nFgRk5tUBq — Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) December 15, 2017

Kansas defensive coordinator Clint Bowen (HERE) and Syracuse offensive coordinator Sean Lewis (HERE) are the latest names du jour connected to the opening at the MAC school.

Kent State’s one of two jobs at the FBS level that remain open, although the other, Louisiana, could be closed in short order.