Missouri hires former Florida coach Brad Davis as Tigers new offensive line coach

Missouri has their new offensive line coach and they didn’t even have to look outside their own division to find one.
The Tigers announced on Friday that they had hired Brad Davis to be the team’s new offensive line coach after he spent the past season at SEC East rival Florida coaching the same position group
“I’m very pleased to have Brad and his family join our program,” head coach Barry Odom said in a statement. “He’s a tremendous teacher and mentor, and he’s been lights out on the recruiting trail with his approach to building true relationships with kids. Brad has experience in the SEC and he has worked hard to earn a great amount of respect among his peers. I’m excited to have him with us, and I know he is going to do a great job helping us move forward offensively and continue building,”
Davis was not retained by new Gators coach Dan Mullen but the former Oklahoma offensive lineman has experience from prior stops at East Carolina and North Carolina over the years. He replaces Glen Elarbee, who left as Missouri’s offensive line coach to follow Josh Heupel to UCF.
Texas booster Red McCombs tells paper he’s trying to convince Incarnate Word to hire disgraced Baylor coach Art Briles
“You not only will be getting the best football coach available but also the best man,” McCombs told the paper of what he said to the UIW trustees. “In two years’ time, he would leave them with an unbelievable program in place and then could go to the big time, because that’s where he should be in the first place.”
A source close to the search told the Express-News that Briles is not being considered for the job, which opened last month after a 1-10 season for the FCS program.
That’s why it’s downright shocking, especially given the dozens upon dozens of reports and negative headlines about what went on in Waco under his tenure, that McCombs would call the evidence against Briles a “bunch of baloney…a bunch of garbage,” according to the paper.
Luckily it sounds like Incarnate Word isn’t even entertaining the idea of hiring him and this is just some rich guy trying to help a friend… but the whole scenario and comments outlined by the Express-News are not exactly what you want to have associated with a coaching search. Yikes.
Oregon OL Tyrell Crosby to wear No. 58 for Las Vegas Bowl to honor victims of mass shooting
Oregon’s big No. 73 is changing jersey numbers for the Las Vegas Bowl and he’s doing so for a great cause.
Vegas native and Ducks offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby announced on Friday that he would not be playing his final game with the team in his normal jersey and would instead be donning No. 58 for Saturday’s bowl against Boise State. The reason is not to simply change numbers on the way out the door however, as the senior is pointedly making the move to honor the 58 victims of the horrific mass shooting that happened in the city in early October.
“This is so much more than a game to me,” Crosby told the school’s website. “I take a lot of pride in being from Vegas — especially being a football player from Vegas.”
Several college football teams, especially UNLV and Nevada, have done tributes to honor the victims of the attack and the first responders who heroically rushed to their aid in the wake of the deadly mass shooting just off the Strip. There figures to be several more tributes during Saturday’s game at Sam Boyd Stadium between the Ducks and Broncos but kudos to Crosby, one of the team’s best players, for going the extra mile and doing something special for the game in his hometown.
Pitt starting left tackle Brian O’Neill declares for NFL draft
One of the individuals who put the fat guy in Fat Guy Touchdown has decided to move on to the next level.
Brian O’Neill announced in a statement sent out via the Pitt sports information department that he has decided to make himself available for the 2018 NFL draft. After discussing his option with his family and coaches, O’Neill stated “I believe this is the best course of action to achieve my ultimate goal.”
The offensive lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2014, which left him one more season of eligibility he could’ve used.
The last three seasons, O’Neill started 37 games in a row for the Panthers. After starting 24 games in a row at right tackle — his first start was on the opposite side — he started all 12 games at left tackle this past season.
O’Neill’s claim to national fame, though, was his 24-yard touchdown run on a backward pass (pictured) that helped earn him the second-annual Piesman Trophy Award in 2016. That same season, he scored a five-yard touchdown on an end-around.
Below is O’Neill’s statement, in its entirety:
After careful consideration over the last few weeks, I have decided to enter the 2018 NFL draft. I do not take this decision lightly; therefore, I took an extensive amount of time discussing the situation with my family and coaches. Ultimately, I believe this is the best course of action to achieve my ultimate goal.
“Looking back on the past four years, I consider myself one of the luckiest guys in the world. As an incoming freshman, I was welcomed with open arms into this team, school and community. I am extremely proud to have earned my degree and will always call the University of Pittsburgh home.
“I am forever grateful to a number of individuals instrumental in my development as a player and person. Coach Narduzzi and Coach Peterson’s support and guidance has been incredible. I am truly appreciative for them and all my teammates and coaches. Additionally, I maintain a special appreciation for Coach Dave Andrews, Coach Dave Bucar and Mark Diethorn. I will never be able to thank all the people who have helped me throughout the past several years, but their support does not go unnoticed.
“Moving forward, there is nothing more important to me than representing my family, teammates, coaches, and this great University in a first-class manner. The entire Pittsburgh community has been great to me – thank you!
“As always, Hail to Pitt!!!
Toledo, Jason Candle reach agreement on new deal through 2023
Jason Candle was one of the hot commodities during the early spinning of the 2017-18 coaching carousel. With said spinning winding down, Candle has remained put — albeit with a (surprise surprise!) revamped deal.
Toledo confirmed Friday afternoon that it has reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension with its head football coach. Candle is now signed through the 2023 season, with his original deal running through 2021.
It’s believed that the new deal will make him the highest-paid coach in the MAC, although the financial details have not yet been released.
“We are very pleased to extend Jason Candle’s contract through the 2023 season,” said athletic director Mike O’Brien in a statement. “Jason is unquestionably one of the finest football coaches in the country. He is a tremendous leader and teacher of young men. His focus on leading us to a MAC Championship never wavered, and he has a strong determination to elevate our football program to even greater heights. We look forward to his leadership for many years to come.”
In nearly two full seasons with the Rockets, Candle has guided UT to a 20-6 record (he’s 21-6 overall at the school as he coached the team in the 2015 Boca Raton Bowl). This season, they’ve gone 11-2, winning their first outright division title since 1998 and first conference championship since 2004.
“I’m very appreciative of the support and confidence that President (Sharon) Gaber and Mike O’Brien have shown in my staff and me,” said Candle. “The success of our program is the result of the unified effort of our players, coaches, staff and everyone in Rocket Nation who supports us. To be a MAC Champion is a tremendous accomplishment of which we can all be proud. At the same time, we are even more focused on our mission of continuing to build on our program’s tradition of success. I’m proud to be a Rocket and proud to represent this great University and great city.”
Toledo will face Sun Belt co-champion Appalachian State in the Dollar General Bowl Dec. 23.