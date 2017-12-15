Pitt starting left tackle Brian O’Neill declares for NFL draft

One of the individuals who put the fat guy in Fat Guy Touchdown has decided to move on to the next level.
Brian O’Neill announced in a statement sent out via the Pitt sports information department that he has decided to make himself available for the 2018 NFL draft. After discussing his option with his family and coaches, O’Neill stated “I believe this is the best course of action to achieve my ultimate goal.”
The offensive lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2014, which left him one more season of eligibility he could’ve used.
The last three seasons, O’Neill started 37 games in a row for the Panthers. After starting 24 games in a row at right tackle — his first start was on the opposite side — he started all 12 games at left tackle this past season.
O’Neill’s claim to national fame, though, was his 24-yard touchdown run on a backward pass (pictured) that helped earn him the second-annual Piesman Trophy Award in 2016. That same season, he scored a five-yard touchdown on an end-around.
Below is O’Neill’s statement, in its entirety:
After careful consideration over the last few weeks, I have decided to enter the 2018 NFL draft. I do not take this decision lightly; therefore, I took an extensive amount of time discussing the situation with my family and coaches. Ultimately, I believe this is the best course of action to achieve my ultimate goal.
“Looking back on the past four years, I consider myself one of the luckiest guys in the world. As an incoming freshman, I was welcomed with open arms into this team, school and community. I am extremely proud to have earned my degree and will always call the University of Pittsburgh home.
“I am forever grateful to a number of individuals instrumental in my development as a player and person. Coach Narduzzi and Coach Peterson’s support and guidance has been incredible. I am truly appreciative for them and all my teammates and coaches. Additionally, I maintain a special appreciation for Coach Dave Andrews, Coach Dave Bucar and Mark Diethorn. I will never be able to thank all the people who have helped me throughout the past several years, but their support does not go unnoticed.
“Moving forward, there is nothing more important to me than representing my family, teammates, coaches, and this great University in a first-class manner. The entire Pittsburgh community has been great to me – thank you!
“As always, Hail to Pitt!!!